PPP/C’S PLOY TO SEIZE CONTROL OF GEORGETOWN WILL FAIL MISERABLY – DR. TODD

“Dictatorial Tactics”: Dr. Dexter Todd Vows APNU Will Resist PPP/C’s “Ploy” to Seize Georgetown

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The political temperature in the capital has hit a record high as the countdown to Local Government Elections begins. Attorney-at-Law and APNU Member of Parliament, Dr. Dexter Todd, is the latest high-profile figure to slam the central government’s reclassification of 22 iconic city streets, labeling the move a desperate “ploy” that is destined to “fail miserably.”

This legal and political firestorm follows the quiet publication of ministerial orders in the Official Gazette on March 26, 2026, which effectively stripped the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of its oversight, transferring management to the Ministry of Public Works.

Consolidating Control Ahead of Elections

Dr. Todd argues that the timing of this move is no coincidence. With the date for local elections still undetermined, he asserts that the ruling PPP/C is attempting to “pre-package” the city’s governance to its advantage.

Strategic Seizure: By reclassifying these thoroughfares as “Public Roads” under the Roads Act , the government now controls the very arteries of Georgetown’s commerce and infrastructure.

By reclassifying these thoroughfares as “Public Roads” under the , the government now controls the very arteries of Georgetown’s commerce and infrastructure. Anticipated Tactics: Dr. Todd stated that his party was not caught off guard. “We have anticipated such tactics and are prepared to resist what can only be characterized as dictatorial maneuvers,” he told Nightly News.

A Pattern of Financial Starvation

The controversy isn’t just about asphalt; it’s about the “slow strangulation” of the M&CC. Dr. Todd echoed sentiments long held by current Mayor Alfred Mentore and his predecessor, Ubraj Narine.

Withholding Resources: The opposition has consistently accused the central government of deliberately withholding the financial resources necessary for the M&CC to function, only to then point to municipal “inefficiency” as a reason for a takeover.

The opposition has consistently accused the central government of deliberately withholding the financial resources necessary for the M&CC to function, only to then point to municipal “inefficiency” as a reason for a takeover. Friends and Family Governance: Dr. Todd further criticized the administration’s governance style, suggesting it prioritizes “friends and family” over genuine, transparent public service to the citizens of Georgetown.

The Legal Battlefront

As an attorney, Dr. Todd confirmed that the APNU is currently conducting a rigorous assessment of the legality of the government’s actions.

The Roads Act vs. Municipal Act: The legal challenge is expected to center on whether the Minister of Public Works has the unilateral authority to override the Municipal and District Councils Act , which historically grants the M&CC jurisdiction over city streets.

The legal challenge is expected to center on whether the Minister of Public Works has the unilateral authority to override the , which historically grants the M&CC jurisdiction over city streets. Defending Autonomy: Dr. Todd emphasized that the party will not yield and is exploring all potential legal challenges to restore the city’s constitutional autonomy.

The Georgetown Oversight Controversy

Key Figure Stance Action Taken Dr. Dexter Todd (APNU) “Dictatorial Ploy” Reviewing legal grounds for a High Court challenge. Mayor Alfred Mentore “Brazen Power Grab” Condemned lack of consultation; seeking injunction. PPP/C Government “Infrastructure Modernization” Reclassified 22 streets via Official Gazette (March 26). Impacted Areas 22 Iconic Streets Loss of municipal revenue from permits and signage.

Conclusion: A Battle for the Capital’s Soul

The outcome of this power struggle will define the future of local governance in Guyana. For Dr. Todd and the APNU, the stakes are clear: if the central government succeeds in micromanaging the capital’s streets today, the very concept of local democracy could be erased tomorrow. As the city heads toward the polls, the “Street Seizure” has become the definitive litmus test for Georgetown’s autonomy.

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