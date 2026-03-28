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COUNCILORS LOCKED OUT OF ITS OWN BUILDING AS GOVERNMENT MOVES TO SEIZE CITY CONSTABULARY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Bullyism” at the Gate: Mayor and Councillors Blocked as Government Seizes City Constabulary Building

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

WATER STREET, GEORGETOWN — The power struggle between the Central Government and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) escalated into a physical confrontation on Friday, March 27, 2026. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the capital, Mayor Alfred Mentore and several city councillors were physically barred by national police from entering the City Constabulary building on Water Street.

This dramatic seizure comes less than 24 hours after the government gazetted the takeover of 22 iconic city streets, marking what the Mayor has described as a “hostile and systematic dismantling” of municipal authority.

The Blockade: “No Trespassing” on City Property

The standoff began early Friday morning when elected representatives arrived at the Constabulary headquarters—a building that has housed the city’s law enforcement wing for generations—only to find the entrance guarded by the Guyana Police Force.

  • The Signage: Affixed to the entrance was a sign that effectively replaced official correspondence: “No Trespassing. Site earmarked for immediate development by the Government of Guyana.”
  • The Silence: Mayor Mentore expressed outrage that no formal letter, public release, or ministerial order was sent to City Hall to account for the takeover.
  • Trajectory of Control: The Mayor branded the move as “national bullyism,” arguing that the administration is on a path to “micromanage every citizen’s life” by stripping local democratic institutions of their assets.

A Pattern of Seizure: From Streets to Structures

The takeover of the Constabulary building follows a rapid-fire series of events that began on March 20, 2026, when the Ministry of Public Works quietly gazetted 22 major thoroughfares—including Regent, Camp, and Robb Streets—as “Public Roads.”

  • Loss of Revenue: The Council warns that losing control of these buildings and streets will bankrupt the city by removing revenue from billboard permits and parapet rentals.
  • Local Government Elections: With elections looming, the M&CC believes these moves are intended to destabilize the council and present the Central Government as a “parallel” authority in Georgetown.

“A Government of Tricks”: Citizens Put on Alert

In a raw, emotional address outside the locked gates, Mayor Mentore issued a stark warning to Georgetown’s residents. He suggested that the seizure of city assets is merely a precursor to moves against private property.

“This is a government not of theatrics, but of tricks and dishonesty… The next thing they want to do is move against those properties. Citizens at large, just be aware of the government that you have.”Mayor Alfred Mentore

The 24-Hour Capital Takeover

DateAsset SeizedAuthority
March 20-2122 Iconic City Streets (Regent, Camp, Vlissingen, etc.)Ministry of Public Works
March 27City Constabulary Building (Water Street)Ministry of Local Government
StatusCouncillors physically barred from access.National Police are monitoring the site.

Legal Battle Looms

The Mayor has confirmed that the M&CC’s legal team is moving with “extreme urgency” to challenge the blockade in the High Court. The Council intends to file for an injunction to restore access to the building and reverse the reclassification of the 22 city streets, citing a breach of the Municipal and District Councils Act.

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