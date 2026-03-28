AUTOPSY FINDS ABDOMINAL INFECTION CAUSED DEATH IN CUSTODY; TWO RANKS UNDER CLOSE ARREST

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

COVE AND JOHN, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A post-mortem examination has provided the first definitive answers in the tragic death of 30-year-old Otis John Jordan Payne, who died while in the custody of the Cove and John Police Station. The autopsy, conducted on Friday, revealed that Payne succumbed to a severe infection of the abdominal lining triggered by a perforated stomach ulcer.

Despite the medical findings, the investigation is far from over. The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that two police ranks who were on duty at the time of the incident have been placed under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) probes the timeline of medical care provided to the deceased.

The Medical Timeline: A Week in Custody

Payne, a resident of South Haslington, had been in the lockups since March 20, 2026, following his arrest for alleged domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest.

First Warning Signs: On March 21, just one day after his arrest, Payne complained of feeling unwell. He was escorted to the Enmore Regional Hospital , treated, and subsequently returned to his cell.

On March 21, just one day after his arrest, Payne complained of feeling unwell. He was escorted to the , treated, and subsequently returned to his cell. The Fatal Collapse: Shortly after midnight on March 24 , while sharing a cell with two other inmates, Payne again reported feeling “upset” and requested water. Moments later, he collapsed, triggering an alarm from his fellow prisoners.

Shortly after midnight on , while sharing a cell with two other inmates, Payne again reported feeling “upset” and requested water. Moments later, he collapsed, triggering an alarm from his fellow prisoners. Pronounced Dead: Payne was rushed back to the hospital but arrived unconscious and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

“No Visible Violence” vs. Public Outrage

While a preliminary external examination found no visible signs of physical violence or trauma, the incident has ignited a firestorm of protest on the East Coast.

Road Blockages: Relatives and angry residents gathered outside the Cove and John Police Station earlier this week, at one point blocking the public road to demand justice and transparency.

Relatives and angry residents gathered outside the Cove and John Police Station earlier this week, at one point to demand justice and transparency. Allegations of Brutality: Despite the autopsy findings pointing to a medical condition (perforated ulcer), the community has raised concerns regarding the adequacy of the medical attention Payne received between March 21 and March 24.

Despite the autopsy findings pointing to a medical condition (perforated ulcer), the community has raised concerns regarding the adequacy of the medical attention Payne received between March 21 and March 24. Toxicology Pending: Investigators have taken toxicology samples to determine if any other substances contributed to the fatal abdominal infection.

The Investigation: Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has intervened, promising a “thorough, impartial, and transparent” probe into the conduct of the officers involved.

Duty of Care: The OPR is specifically examining whether the two ranks under close arrest followed the standard operating procedures for prisoners requiring urgent medical attention.

The OPR is specifically examining whether the two ranks under close arrest followed the standard operating procedures for prisoners requiring urgent medical attention. Inmate Statements: Statements have been taken from the two individuals who shared a cell with Payne to verify his final moments and the speed of the police response.

The Otis John Jordan Payne Case

Feature Details Victim Otis John Jordan Payne (Jordan Payne), Age 30 Cause of Death Perforated Stomach Ulcer (Abdominal Infection) Location of Death Cove and John Police Station Arrest Period March 20 – March 24, 2026 Current Action Two Ranks under Close Arrest; OPR Investigation Next Step Awaiting Toxicology Results

A Call for Calm

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police High Command are urging residents of Haslington and Cove and John to remain calm while the legal and medical processes unfold. While the perforated ulcer is the biological cause of death, the investigation will now pivot to whether “Jordan” Payne’s life could have been saved had more aggressive medical intervention been sought during his four days in the lockups.

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