Friday, July 4, 2025
PPP/C’s GENERAL SECRETARY SAYS U.S LOBBYING FIRM WAS NOT HIRED TO TARGET MOHAMED

PPP Confirms Hiring U.S. Lobbying Firm Amid Controversy Over Targeting of Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has confirmed that the Government of Guyana hired a U.S.-based lobbying firm, Continental Strategy LLC, at a monthly cost of US$50,000. The firm was explicitly contracted to assist with public relations on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, Jagdeo said.

However, the firm is now at the center of mounting criticism after reportedly providing suggested tweets to U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, which accused presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed of being a puppet of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. One such tweet was later posted by the congressman, triggering public outcry.

Responding to the backlash, Jagdeo said the firm’s primary focus remains Venezuela-related matters, but acknowledged their broad influence and access to U.S. political channels. “They [the lobbyists] have enormous contacts and access to information,” he stated, adding that Congressional offices also conduct their intelligence gathering.

Jagdeo insisted that the government does not control the day-to-day actions of the lobbying firm and denied directing them to go after Mohamed. “There is no one in government who said go after Mohamed. We can do that ourselves here, as we’ve been doing,” he remarked.

President Irfaan Ali, when asked about the controversy on Wednesday, did not explain why U.S. lobbyists were targeting Mohamed. Jagdeo’s comments appear to offer the only official insight thus far.

The development adds a new layer of tension to the already heated 2025 general election campaign, where political alliances, foreign influence, and Guyana’s sovereignty remain at the forefront of national discourse.

