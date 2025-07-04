LEANING TREE IN CONTAINER CITY POSES THREAT TO RESIDENTS, CITY COUNCILLOR SAYS INVESTIGATION TO BE LAUNCHED

Container City Resident Pleads for Urgent Tree Removal as Property Damage Mounts

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

A frustrated resident of Container City, located behind the John Finance Container Terminal off Mandela Avenue, is calling on the Mayor and City Council to intervene urgently and remove a dangerously overgrown tree that has already damaged private property and poses a threat to lives.

Tracy, a resident of the area, told HGP Nightly News on Wednesday that despite repeated complaints to city authorities, the hazardous tree remains untouched, even as falling limbs have broken her fence and damaged her neighbour’s roof.

“I know it can’t be done in a day ‘cause it’s a big tree, but the limbs started to fall. The tree already break up my neighbor’s roof,” she explained.

She further lamented that the tree had been in that state for over three years, and some neighbors had accused her of negligence, although she had made formal complaints to City Hall.

“Council say that we are squatting at the back here and they cannot do anything. Now I would like to know if we are not citizens of this country,” she cried.

The emotionally burdened woman fears that the matter will only be taken seriously after tragedy strikes.

“When the tree do fall, then you see all the media house and everybody. Then they going to come to see who dead—but they lie, ‘cause nobody ain’t going to dare there.”

In response, Kiwi Copelan, City Councillor for Constituency 14, confirmed that the tree is located at the western end of the community and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. He noted that ongoing road works along the dam in Container City have displaced many trees, creating hazards to nearby homes.

“This will be further investigated since it is life-threatening,” Copelan said, adding that there has been no cooperation from the central government to address these issues.

The affected residents are pleading for immediate action to prevent what they fear could become a fatal incident.

