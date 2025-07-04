Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeNewsLEANING TREE IN CONTAINER CITY POSES THREAT TO RESIDENTS, CITY COUNCILLOR SAYS...
News

LEANING TREE IN CONTAINER CITY POSES THREAT TO RESIDENTS, CITY COUNCILLOR SAYS INVESTIGATION TO BE LAUNCHED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
75

Container City Resident Pleads for Urgent Tree Removal as Property Damage Mounts

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

A frustrated resident of Container City, located behind the John Finance Container Terminal off Mandela Avenue, is calling on the Mayor and City Council to intervene urgently and remove a dangerously overgrown tree that has already damaged private property and poses a threat to lives.

Tracy, a resident of the area, told HGP Nightly News on Wednesday that despite repeated complaints to city authorities, the hazardous tree remains untouched, even as falling limbs have broken her fence and damaged her neighbour’s roof.

“I know it can’t be done in a day ‘cause it’s a big tree, but the limbs started to fall. The tree already break up my neighbor’s roof,” she explained.

She further lamented that the tree had been in that state for over three years, and some neighbors had accused her of negligence, although she had made formal complaints to City Hall.

“Council say that we are squatting at the back here and they cannot do anything. Now I would like to know if we are not citizens of this country,” she cried.

The emotionally burdened woman fears that the matter will only be taken seriously after tragedy strikes.

“When the tree do fall, then you see all the media house and everybody. Then they going to come to see who dead—but they lie, ‘cause nobody ain’t going to dare there.”

In response, Kiwi Copelan, City Councillor for Constituency 14, confirmed that the tree is located at the western end of the community and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. He noted that ongoing road works along the dam in Container City have displaced many trees, creating hazards to nearby homes.

“This will be further investigated since it is life-threatening,” Copelan said, adding that there has been no cooperation from the central government to address these issues.

The affected residents are pleading for immediate action to prevent what they fear could become a fatal incident.

Previous article
GECOM CANCELS YET ANOTHER MEETING,VINCENT ALEXANDER SAYS CRITICAL ISSUES YET TO BE ADDRESSED
Next article
PPP/C’s GENERAL SECRETARY SAYS U.S LOBBYING FIRM WAS NOT HIRED TO TARGET MOHAMED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

300 DELEGATES FOR GPSU CONFERENCE

Mocha chairman pleads with the government to fix roads after the...