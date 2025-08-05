Tuesday, August 5, 2025
PPP/C’S FAILED PROMISES MUST NOT BE OVERLOOKED, VOTE FOR LAW AND ORDER – NORTON TO NEW AMSTERDAM SUPPORTERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Norton Accuses PPP of Politicizing Justice System, Repeats Calls for Change

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

New Amsterdam, Berbice — Presidential candidate for the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, launched a scathing critique of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) during a political rally over the weekend, alleging widespread politicization of Guyana’s institutions and a systemic failure to address poverty and inequality despite the country’s oil wealth.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters in New Amsterdam, Norton declared that under the current administration, “law and order has eroded” and “justice has become politicized.” He accused the government of interfering in the work of the Guyana Police Force, resulting in public distrust of the justice system.

“There was a time in Guyana when you could go to the police and expect justice. But the PPP has politicized the Guyana Police Force,” Norton said.

The opposition leader also raised concerns about unresolved high-profile cases, including the alleged cover-up of the death of an 11-year-old child, calling it “unjust” and evidence of “a political cabal” protecting its own.

‘Poverty Hidden to Protect Corruption’

Norton further argued that the PPP government avoids discussing poverty because it would expose deeper issues of resource mismanagement. He contended that in a country now rich from oil and gas revenues, it is unacceptable for so many citizens to still live in “abject poverty.”

“If they mention the word poverty, they’re going to reduce the money they get to thief,” Norton told the crowd.

He urged Guyanese to examine the APNU’s people-centered strategies, which he said focus on equitable distribution of resources and inclusive development.

Rent-to-Own Housing Proposal for Youth

Among the proposals outlined at the rally was a rent-to-own housing initiative targeting young people. According to Norton, the APNU+AFC coalition intends to build homes that young citizens can occupy immediately while paying rent that will eventually convert to ownership.

“You will occupy those houses, pay a rent, and when the rent covers the cost of the house, the house will be transferred to you,” Norton explained.

The opposition leader reaffirmed his party’s commitment to ending what he described as a PPP-driven system where “resources go to their family, friends, and favorites.”

As the September 1 general and regional elections draw closer, Norton’s rhetoric signals APNU’s push to consolidate its base in key regions while framing the upcoming vote as a referendum on justice, equity, and accountability in Guyana.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
THIEVES ESCAPE WITH MORE THAN $100M IN JEWELRY

Road closure notice in Georgetown on April 1, 2021