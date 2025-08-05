FIGUEIRA BLASTS APNU, SAYS HE FEELS VALUED AND RESPECTED IN THE PPP/C’S CAMP

Jermaine Figueira Backs President Ali in Major Defection from PNCR to PPP/C

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

Linden, Guyana — In a dramatic political shift, Jermaine Figueira, former Member of Parliament and senior figure within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), made his first major public appearance since his resignation—this time on the platform of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

Speaking at a campaign rally in the heart of Linden, Region 10, over the weekend, Figueira urged residents to support President Irfaan Ali’s bid for re-election in the upcoming September 1 General and Regional Elections.

“Never before in the history of Linden and Region 10 have we seen and experienced such rapid transformation happen simultaneously,” he declared to loud applause.

Praise for PPP/C Development in Region 10

Figueira, who once sharply criticized the PPP/C, praised the current government’s delivery of infrastructure and development promises to the traditionally opposition-aligned region.

“They said they would build a two-lane bridge for us—this government is building a four-lane bridge,” he noted. “They promised to rehabilitate the McKenzie Sports Club—this government is building a multi-purpose McKenzie Stadium.”

Break from the PNCR

Figueira’s defection follows a falling out with PNCR leader Aubrey Norton, who removed him from key posts in both the party and parliament, citing what he called “a lack of vision and productivity.”

Now aligning himself with the PPP/C, Figueira told supporters he feels “valued, respected, and part of something great.”

“I am part of a team that is putting the people and this country first,” he said. “I am humbled and thankful for your embrace.”

Criticism of the Former Party

In a notable shift in tone, Figueira accused his former party of using race as a political tool, a critique he never publicly voiced while within the PNCR ranks.

“We have been told for decades that we are victims, that we have been marginalized and discriminated. But I stand here to say—the evidence and facts say otherwise.”

Context Ahead of Elections

Figueira’s crossover to the PPP/C marks a symbolic victory for the governing party as it seeks to expand support in historically opposition strongholds like Linden. If re-elected, the PPP/C would extend its cumulative hold on power to 33 years, making it one of the longest-governing political parties in Guyana’s post-independence history.

The PPP/C campaign has focused heavily on infrastructure, job creation, and youth inclusion, while opposition parties continue to argue that oil wealth is being unequally distributed.

With just weeks to go before voters head to the polls, Figueira’s endorsement is expected to stir debate within the PNCR base and possibly influence undecided voters in Region 10.

