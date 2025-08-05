ALI BLAMES ‘BAD DECISIONS’ FOR BANK CLOSURES AS YOUNG W.I.N CANDIDATES FACE FALLOUT FROM SANCTIONS

President Ali Warns of Fallout for WIN Party Members Amid Banking Closures

By HGP Nightly News Staff

Linden, Guyana — President Irfaan Ali has issued a stern warning to members of the recently launched We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party, stating that several of its young candidates are already facing serious consequences, including the closure or freezing of their bank accounts.

During a campaign rally held by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in Linden on Sunday, the president revealed that three major commercial banks in Guyana — GBTI, Demerara Bank, and Citizens Bank — have taken action against individuals affiliated with the WIN party, led by presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed.

President Ali said these decisions were not directed by the government but rather by the banks themselves, which were reportedly acting in the interest of maintaining international banking compliance and safeguarding ties to the global financial system.

“Who did not hear the hard, they did not listen. They ended up on their list,” Ali stated, referring to prior warnings from international partners.

US Sanctions Cast Long Shadow

The president’s comments come in the wake of sweeping sanctions imposed on June 11, 2024, by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The sanctions targeted Azruddin Mohamed, his father, Nazar Mohamed, their businesses — Mohamed’s Enterprise and T. Mohamed’s Racing Stable — as well as Mae Thomas, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The OFAC sanctions alleged corruption, gold smuggling, and other illicit activities, triggering heightened scrutiny and reputational risk for those associated with the WIN party. As a result, local financial institutions are conducting internal reviews, leading to the closure of bank accounts held by party candidates.

President Ali disclosed that more individuals may face account closures this week as financial institutions continue their compliance assessments.

Olive Branch Amid Sanctions

Despite his strong critique of those joining the WIN movement, President Ali signaled a willingness to offer support to affected individuals after the elections, suggesting that steps would be taken to restore their credibility, especially for young Guyanese caught in the crossfire.

“You think we want that?” Ali asked rhetorically. “As president, I have to know what’s happening… what are the risks in our society.”

He added that he had been informed that more account closure notices would be sent out starting Monday.

As the September 1 general elections approach, the political temperature continues to rise with the WIN party under increasing financial and reputational pressure. While Azruddin Mohamed maintains his campaign momentum, the fallout from U.S. sanctions is reverberating across Guyana’s political and economic landscape.

Like this: Like Loading...