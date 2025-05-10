Sunday, May 11, 2025
RETALIATORY MEASURES TO ADDRESS US TARIFFS WOULD BE “EXTREMELY STUPID” – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Jagdeo: Guyana Will Not Retaliate Against U.S. Tariffs, Pursues ‘Quiet Diplomacy’

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Responding to a recent Stabroek News editorial, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, also the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), firmly dismissed the idea of retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to the Trump administration’s 38% tariff on Guyanese goods.

“You have to be extremely stupid to hold that view,” Jagdeo said during his Thursday press briefing, addressing the notion of Guyana initiating trade reprisals.

Jagdeo noted that even global economic powers such as Mexico, Canada, and the European Union exercise caution when responding to U.S. trade actions and emphasized that a small economy like Guyana’s could not afford a tit-for-tat strategy.

Quiet Diplomacy Over Confrontation

Jagdeo reiterated that Guyana’s approach would be rooted in diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation. He revealed that Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has already met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jameson in Washington to discuss the matter.

“We’ll be working with the U.S. administration… to ensure they understand why the trade surplus exists—primarily due to U.S.-based ExxonMobil’s oil exports,” he stated.

The Vice President emphasized that the government’s goal is to have the tariffs removed through ongoing negotiations. Should that fail, alternate solutions are being considered to keep Guyanese exporters competitive.

Background

In April, it was reported that the Trump administration imposed the 38% tariff, citing claims that Guyana levies a 76% tariff on U.S. goods and engages in currency manipulation and trade barriers—allegations the Guyanese government has refuted.

Jagdeo’s comments reaffirm the administration’s commitment to maintaining strategic U.S. relations, particularly given Guyana’s growing oil exports and dependence on international trade partnerships.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
