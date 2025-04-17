POWERS VESTED IN POLITICAL PARTIES AT GECOM MUST BE STRIPPED AND GIVEN TO INDEPENDENT CIVIL GROUPS- JUSTICE ABEL

By Antonio Dey – HGP Nightly News

Retired Justice Courtney Abel, a respected constitutional law expert and University of Guyana lecturer, is calling for sweeping reforms at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), including the removal of major political parties from the appointment process of its chairperson and commissioners.

Speaking during a recent forum, Justice Abel said the time has come to “fully strip” political parties of their authority over GECOM and instead empower independent civil society organizations.

“We’ve got to take this away from the politicians, because it’s not about them—it’s about us,” Abel emphasized.

He argued that the entrenched political control of GECOM has long led to biased and prejudicial decision-making, which continues to undermine public trust in Guyana’s electoral process.

Justice Abel proposed a new framework where representatives from academia, the legal fraternity, indigenous communities, and other civil society groups would be responsible for appointing members to GECOM. He believes such a structure would ensure fairness, inclusivity, and transparency.

“What about all the other people in society who are not necessarily aligned with political parties, but still deserve a voice?” he questioned.

In addition to restructuring GECOM, Abel also called for the establishment of independent international oversight bodies to monitor elections. These nonpartisan bodies, he suggested, would be able to investigate complaints and enforce legal standards to prevent electoral malpractice.

Furthermore, he recommended the creation of electoral dispute resolution mechanisms, such as specialized courts or tribunals, to handle challenges in a timely and credible manner.

“This will help restore public confidence in how electoral disputes are handled,” he noted.

Justice Abel’s bold suggestions come amid continued deadlock at GECOM over several key electoral matters, including preparations for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

