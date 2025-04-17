GHALEE KHAN CHARGED WITH MURDER..VICTIM’S FAMILY SAY IT WAS PREMEDITATED MURDER

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A tense scene unfolded outside the Wales Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday as Ghalee Khan, the man accused of murdering 29-year-old Marissa Beete, appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever.

Khan, a security service owner, is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 8th fatal shooting of Beete at her home in Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until May 27, 2025.

Outside the courtroom, grieving relatives and supporters of the victim gathered in protest, calling for swift justice and for Khan to be found guilty of premeditated murder.

Police investigators say Khan and Beete had been in a romantic relationship for about two years, which ended following a dispute. On the night of the incident, Khan reportedly visited her home and shot her fatally, before attempting to take his own life with the same weapon.

Adding further weight to the case, police confirmed that Khan is a convicted drug trafficker, having served time in the United States for cocaine smuggling before being deported to Guyana less than two years ago.

The case has reignited public concerns about gun violence, intimate partner violence, and the reintegration of deportees with criminal pasts.

Like this: Like Loading...