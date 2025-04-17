Friday, April 18, 2025
HomeCrimeGHALEE KHAN CHARGED WITH MURDER..VICTIM’S FAMILY SAY IT WAS PREMEDITATED MURDER
CrimeNews

GHALEE KHAN CHARGED WITH MURDER..VICTIM’S FAMILY SAY IT WAS PREMEDITATED MURDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
468

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A tense scene unfolded outside the Wales Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday as Ghalee Khan, the man accused of murdering 29-year-old Marissa Beete, appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever.

Khan, a security service owner, is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 8th fatal shooting of Beete at her home in Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until May 27, 2025.

Outside the courtroom, grieving relatives and supporters of the victim gathered in protest, calling for swift justice and for Khan to be found guilty of premeditated murder.

Police investigators say Khan and Beete had been in a romantic relationship for about two years, which ended following a dispute. On the night of the incident, Khan reportedly visited her home and shot her fatally, before attempting to take his own life with the same weapon.

Adding further weight to the case, police confirmed that Khan is a convicted drug trafficker, having served time in the United States for cocaine smuggling before being deported to Guyana less than two years ago.

The case has reignited public concerns about gun violence, intimate partner violence, and the reintegration of deportees with criminal pasts.

Previous article
POWERS VESTED IN POLITICAL PARTIES AT GECOM MUST BE STRIPPED AND GIVEN TO INDEPENDENT CIVIL GROUPS- JUSTICE ABEL
Next article
CHINA TOUTS FRIENDLY ‘CONSULTATION’ AND ‘NEGOTIATIONS’ IN GUYANA/ VENEZUELA BORDER DISPUTE 
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MOTHER DAUGHTER IDENTIFIED AS SUSPECTS IN GOLD SMUGGLING OPERATION

Businessman who allegedly threatened mother of his child arrested with gun,...