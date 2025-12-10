Thursday, December 11, 2025
POLICE RANKS MUST PASS MATH AND ENGLISH, NO EXCUSES, DIGITAL SCHOOL AVAILABLE 24/7 – PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has issued a firm directive to the Guyana Police Force: every rank must secure passes in Mathematics and English within the next three years—a requirement he described as fundamental to national security and modern policing.

Speaking at the Force’s traditional Christmas Breakfast on Tuesday at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, President Ali told officers that improving educational qualifications is no longer optional.

“We must work in the next three years to ensure every single one of our ranks pass Mathematics and English,” he stated. “There will be no exceptions and no excuses.”

The Head of State emphasized that officers must immediately begin registering for classes through the Guyana Digital School, the government’s virtual learning platform, which provides round-the-clock access to accredited educational programmes.

Ali urged ranks to avoid becoming overwhelmed by multiple subjects and instead prioritise the two core competencies required for upward mobility in the Force.

“Don’t focus on eight subjects or nine subjects. Focus on Mathematics and English,” he said. “You should not be satisfied if you do not have passes in these subjects.”

The President framed the initiative as a significant investment in human capital and a key strategy for enhancing professionalism within the Police Force. He stressed that with digital learning now widely available, there is no barrier preventing any officer from upgrading their qualifications.

He challenged the leadership of the Force to begin enrolment immediately, insisting that by the end of the year, junior and senior ranks alike must be signed up for classes.

“Take this as your challenge,” he told officers. “Let us have a Police Force in which every single rank and officer can proudly say they have passes in Mathematics and English.”

President Ali said the digital school’s 24/7 accessibility removes excuses and equips every officer with the opportunity to advance academically and professionally.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
