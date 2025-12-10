Thursday, December 11, 2025
DRIVER'S LICENSE FRAUD EXPOSED, GOVERNMENT TO PUBLISH NAMES AND SUSPEND OFFENDERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has announced a sweeping crackdown on widespread corruption uncovered in Guyana’s driver’s licensing system, warning that both offenders and facilitators will face strict consequences.

Addressing the ranks of the Guyana Police Force during the traditional Christmas breakfast on Tuesday, the President revealed that a comprehensive audit has uncovered serious irregularities in the issuance of theoretical exams, practical certificates, and final licences.

According to President Ali, investigators have now triangulated every stage of the licensing process—from the written exam, to the practical driving assessment, to the issuance of licences by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He highlighted one alarming discrepancy that immediately raised red flags:

“If you have 150 people passing a theory exam, but 450 people getting their practical certificate, then something is wrong.”

The ongoing investigation has already identified individuals who received practical certificates despite never passing the theoretical exam, indicating entrenched corruption within sections of the system.

Offenders Given Six Weeks to Come Forward

President Ali announced that those who fraudulently obtained licences will be given six weeks to surrender themselves and restart the process legitimately.

Failure to comply will result in public exposure and substantial penalties.

“After that, we are going to publish all the names in the newspaper, suspend the licence and prosecute them. That is the only way we can beat this corruption.”

Licences Exceed Exam Pass Rates — GRA Implicated

The President said the audit also revealed that GRA issued more licences than the total number of people who legitimately passed both the theoretical and practical tests, confirming that the system has been compromised for some time.

He stressed that all individuals and agencies linked to the irregularities will face accountability:

“We will be making those announcements… GRA gave more licences than practical and theoretical passes. We have triangulated the entire process. Technology will be deployed at full scale. That is what we are doing.”

Technology to Strengthen the System

President Ali said the Government will be implementing advanced technological solutions to close loopholes, standardize verification, and ensure transparency at every stage of the driver’s licensing process.

The audit findings will be released to the public.

