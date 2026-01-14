Thursday, January 15, 2026
POLICE PROBE SUSPECTED MURDER–SUICIDE AT WORTMANVILLE GUEST HOUSE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Police are investigating a suspected murder–suicide discovered early Tuesday morning at a guest house on Lime Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The deceased have been identified as Loriann, a 31-year-old housekeeper whose address is still to be confirmed, and Cyril Saul, a 36-year-old security guard of Lime Street, Wortmanville.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident occurred sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Police indicated that both individuals were employees of the guest house and were the only staff members on duty overnight. Investigators also revealed that the two were previously involved in an intimate relationship, which reportedly ended approximately two months ago.

Upon responding to the scene, police ranks found the woman motionless in one of the guest house rooms with visible injuries. The man was discovered unresponsive in a separate room. A doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police recovered a firearm, ammunition, a knife, and a quantity of a suspected poisonous substance. All items have been secured and sent for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the premises has also been reviewed and is forming a key part of the ongoing investigation. Several individuals have since been contacted and questioned by investigators.

The bodies were later escorted to the Memorial Funeral Parlour Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Police say investigations are continuing as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

