AG CALLS FOR STRONGER DISCIPLINE, HIGHER STANDARDS AT LAW YEAR 2026

Legal reform and the timely delivery of justice dominated discussions on Tuesday as Guyana officially opened Law Year 2026, with senior legal officials calling for higher standards, stronger accountability mechanisms, and faster resolution of cases across the justice system.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said that while the legal profession has made notable progress through sustained effort and reform, significant work remains to strengthen its effectiveness and credibility.

He stressed that the current state of affairs within the profession cannot continue, underscoring his readiness, as Head of the Bar, to play an active role in driving change. The Attorney General called for higher standards of accountability, transparency, and professional competence, particularly in light of recurring allegations of misconduct, negligence, and dishonesty.

Nandlall emphasized the urgent need for robust and effective disciplinary mechanisms, noting that appropriate sanctions must be available and proportionate once culpability is established through proper inquiry. He said such reforms are essential to restoring and maintaining public confidence in the legal system.

While acknowledging the efficiency and convenience of virtual court hearings, the Attorney General advocated for a greater return to in-person proceedings, especially for trials and oral arguments. He explained that physical courtrooms provide critical learning environments for junior attorneys, allowing them to observe senior practitioners and develop courtroom skills that cannot be fully replicated online.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Bar Association, Kamal Ramkarran, echoed concerns about delays in the justice system, stressing that the speedy hearing and completion of trials must remain a top priority.

Ramkarran warned that justice delayed is justice denied, and urged both the Bench and the Bar to work collaboratively to ensure litigants receive timely outcomes. He said vigilance is required to prevent the justice system from slipping back into periods of prolonged backlog and inefficiency.

Turning attention to the Court of Appeal, Ramkarran highlighted several positive developments, including the renovation of the court building, the ability for two courts to sit simultaneously, and the appointment of additional judges. However, he noted that the court continues to operate under acting rules dating back to 1969, which he described as outdated and a significant contributor to procedural delays.

Despite these challenges, Ramkarran expressed optimism that the court’s new leadership, supported by an unprecedented number of judges, will move swiftly to eliminate the backlog and align the Court of Appeal’s performance with the improved efficiency currently seen at the High Court.

The opening of Law Year 2026 set a clear tone for reform, with legal leaders united in their call for modernization, accountability, and a justice system that delivers timely and effective outcomes for all Guyanese.

