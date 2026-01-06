Wednesday, January 7, 2026
CLERK REMANDED AFTER BEING CHARGED IN AMAR JONES MURDER INVESTIGATION

HGP Nightly News – A 24-year-old clerk from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Shania Benjamin, has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of 27-year-old Amar Jones, who was shot dead at Half Mile, Wismar, Linden on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Benjamin appeared on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom, where the charge of murder contrary to common law was read to her.

She was not required to plead. The court remanded her to prison and adjourned the matter to Monday, February 16, 2026. Police said the killing occurred at about 15:00 hrs on the day in question, when Jones was travelling in a motor canter along Half Mile Public Road.

Investigators reported that a motor car approached, an unidentified male got out, and fired several rounds in Jones’ direction before returning to the vehicle and fleeing. When police arrived, they said Jones was found motionless in the driver’s seat of the motor canter.

He was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. His body was later taken to G-Jetsco Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

As the investigation progressed, police said Benjamin was arrested and questioned about the incident. A motor vehicle suspected to have been used in the crime was also seized and is being processed as part of the continuing probe.

