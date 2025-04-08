POLICE HUNT FOR ARSONIST WHO TORCHED BARBER’S VEHICLES,INCIDENT CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A search is underway for the individual responsible for setting a motorcar on fire in the Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours and was captured on surveillance camera. Footage shows a lone arsonist exiting a vehicle, dousing the parked car with a flammable substance, and setting it ablaze before fleeing the scene.

The car was destroyed, leaving residents in shock as investigators continued to piece together what may have motivated the attack.

“It was a targeted act, and we’re treating it as arson,” a police official told HGPTV.

Authorities are urging members of the public to assist by reviewing any available footage or sharing information that could lead to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

