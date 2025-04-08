Tuesday, April 8, 2025
HomeNewsCARICOM CHAIR URGES U.S GOVT TO RECONSIDER TARIFFS ON REGION, URGES CARICOM...
NewsPolitics

CARICOM CHAIR URGES U.S GOVT TO RECONSIDER TARIFFS ON REGION, URGES CARICOM LEADERS TO BE SELF SUFFICIENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
105

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, is calling on the Trump administration to reconsider its recent tariffs on Caribbean exports, describing the move as disappointing and disruptive to the region’s economic growth.

During a regional address, PM Mottley expressed concern that the new tariffs could significantly impact small island economies and hamper progress when many nations are still recovering from the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

“We urge our partners in the United States to revisit this decision, which threatens to undermine long-standing trade relationships,” Mottley said.

But beyond diplomacy, the Barbadian Prime Minister is also using the moment to encourage her fellow Caribbean leaders to view the development as a wake-up call.

“This is a sign — a clear sign — that we must begin to rely more on ourselves and pursue a path toward greater economic and political independence,” she asserted.

Her comments come as several CARICOM nations, including Guyana, grapple with the fallout of new U.S. tariffs amid rising global geopolitical tensions.

Previous article
OVER 250 SPEEDING TICKETS ISSUED ON DAY ONE OF IMPLEMENTING SAFE ROAD INTELLIGENCE SYSTEM
Next article
POLICE HUNT FOR ARSONIST WHO TORCHED BARBER’S VEHICLES,INCIDENT CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FIRST COVID 19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN GUYANA

GUYANA DELETED FROM US STATE DEPARTMENT’S HUMAN TRAFFICKING WATCH LIST