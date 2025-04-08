CARICOM CHAIR URGES U.S GOVT TO RECONSIDER TARIFFS ON REGION, URGES CARICOM LEADERS TO BE SELF SUFFICIENT

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, is calling on the Trump administration to reconsider its recent tariffs on Caribbean exports, describing the move as disappointing and disruptive to the region’s economic growth.

During a regional address, PM Mottley expressed concern that the new tariffs could significantly impact small island economies and hamper progress when many nations are still recovering from the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

“We urge our partners in the United States to revisit this decision, which threatens to undermine long-standing trade relationships,” Mottley said.

But beyond diplomacy, the Barbadian Prime Minister is also using the moment to encourage her fellow Caribbean leaders to view the development as a wake-up call.

“This is a sign — a clear sign — that we must begin to rely more on ourselves and pursue a path toward greater economic and political independence,” she asserted.

Her comments come as several CARICOM nations, including Guyana, grapple with the fallout of new U.S. tariffs amid rising global geopolitical tensions.

