Tuesday, April 8, 2025
HomeNewsCOURT TEMPORARILY BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING BUSINESSMAN’S LUXURY VEHICLES, ‘GRA IS TAKING...
NewsPolitics

COURT TEMPORARILY BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING BUSINESSMAN’S LUXURY VEHICLES, ‘GRA IS TAKING POLITICAL DIRECTIVES’- AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1844

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing tax battle, Guyana’s High Court has issued a temporary injunction blocking the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) from seizing several luxury vehicles owned by presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed.

The ruling came on Monday, even as GRA enforcement agents were reportedly on-site attempting to carry out the seizures, prompting a standoff between the agents and Mohamed’s vocal supporters who had gathered outside the businessman’s East Bank residence.

The GRA claims Mohamed owes over GY$900 million in unpaid customs duties and taxes linked to several high-end vehicles imported into the country.

However, Mohamed’s legal team quickly filed for an injunction, arguing that the seizure would be unlawful and politically motivated, given speculation that the businessman could enter the 2025 elections race as a candidate.

Supporters on the ground have accused the PPP/C government of weaponizing state agencies to intimidate and target political opponents—a charge the administration has yet to respond to formally.

With the court’s intervention, the matter now heads into legal territory, where the battle over tax enforcement and political ambition is set to escalate.

Previous article
POLICE HUNT FOR ARSONIST WHO TORCHED BARBER’S VEHICLES,INCIDENT CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GLOOMY PERSPECTIVE ON SUICIDE RATE IN GUYANA

CARICOM SUMMIT FOR GUYANA IN JULY