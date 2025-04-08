COURT TEMPORARILY BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING BUSINESSMAN’S LUXURY VEHICLES, ‘GRA IS TAKING POLITICAL DIRECTIVES’- AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing tax battle, Guyana’s High Court has issued a temporary injunction blocking the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) from seizing several luxury vehicles owned by presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed.

The ruling came on Monday, even as GRA enforcement agents were reportedly on-site attempting to carry out the seizures, prompting a standoff between the agents and Mohamed’s vocal supporters who had gathered outside the businessman’s East Bank residence.

The GRA claims Mohamed owes over GY$900 million in unpaid customs duties and taxes linked to several high-end vehicles imported into the country.

However, Mohamed’s legal team quickly filed for an injunction, arguing that the seizure would be unlawful and politically motivated, given speculation that the businessman could enter the 2025 elections race as a candidate.

Supporters on the ground have accused the PPP/C government of weaponizing state agencies to intimidate and target political opponents—a charge the administration has yet to respond to formally.

With the court’s intervention, the matter now heads into legal territory, where the battle over tax enforcement and political ambition is set to escalate.

