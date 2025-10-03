Saturday, October 4, 2025
CHINA WARNS CHINESE BUSINESSES: ABIDE BY GUYANESE LAW; PAY TAXES

GEORGETOWN – In a highly unusual and urgent directive, the Chinese Embassy in Guyana has issued a direct, stern message to its own business community, effectively confirming the seriousness of recent government allegations regarding widespread financial misconduct and tax evasion.

The full statement, released following Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent press conference, outlines a strict mandate for Chinese-owned and operated shops.​The Embassy’s public “reminders” act as a blueprint for immediate compliance, signaling deep concern over the allegations of “shadow money” and abuse of Guyana’s financial system.​

The core of the Embassy’s warning centers on legal and financial conduct, demanding that businesses must immediately regularize their operations by applying for business licenses, residence permits, and identification documents in accordance with Guyanese law. They must open bank accounts and ensure all business activities fall within legally permitted bounds.

Furthermore, the Embassy demanded that its nationals adhere strictly to relevant laws, specifically stating they must not engage in the activities highlighted by Guyanese officials: money laundering, smuggling, commercial fraud, or similar crimes. They were also told to strictly comply with tax regulations, accurately invoice customers, and pay taxes regularly, as well as contribute legally to social insurance for all employees.​

The Embassy further mandated that businesses must actively assume social responsibilities, including hiring Guyanese employees legally to make a positive contribution to local economic development. ​In a crucial piece of advice regarding the heightened scrutiny, the Embassy instructed its citizens to cooperate fully with law enforcement inspections.

Should they encounter what they perceive as unfair treatment, they are to handle the situation calmly and rationally while diligently gathering evidence to protect their legitimate rights afterward.​ Finally, the Embassy urged its community to enhance personal and financial security.

This includes equipping premises with necessary security devices, minimizing on-site cash reserves, and hiring security guards if necessary. In the event of an emergency, they are to call the police immediately and seek prompt assistance from the Chinese Embassy.

