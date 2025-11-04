GPL VOWS LEGAL ACTION AFTER EXPLOSION DAMAGES KEY TRANSMISSION LINE

GEORGETOWN — Thousands of residents are left without electricity on Tuesday following a massive power outage triggered by an explosion on one of the Guyana Power and Light Inc.’s (GPL) main transmission lines. In a statement late Tuesday, GPL confirmed that the disruption was caused by “irresponsible activities” when a contractor, reportedly attempting to move a mobile Police outpost, damaged a major transmission link between the Kingston and Sophia substations.

The damage resulted in an instantaneous shutdown of sections of the national grid, plunging large parts of Georgetown and surrounding communities into darkness for several hours. “Irresponsible activities have resulted in an explosion and widespread outage inconveniencing thousands of customers,” the utility company said in a strongly worded release.

GPL said the incident underscores the grave danger of conducting any work or moving heavy equipment near its network infrastructure without official clearance.“Work or movement of equipment near GPL’s network without prior authorization is unsafe and poses a serious threat to public safety and the electricity supply,” the company warned.

The state-owned utility has since launched an investigation and vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible for the costly mishap. “GPL is taking this matter seriously and will pursue all applicable legal actions,” the company stated.

The explosion reportedly caused damage to key transmission components, and technicians have been working through the night to restore full service to affected areas. Residents expressed frustration online as parts of the capital were left without power amid sweltering evening heat and disrupted business operations.

Videos circulating on social media showed sparks and smoke near the affected site shortly before the blackout occurred. While GPL has not yet named the contractor involved, officials said strict enforcement measures will follow as the company moves to protect public safety and hold violators accountable.

