Monday, September 8, 2025
POLICE CONFIRM ARREST IN SHOOTING OF ENTERTAINER LOLA DOLL

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 8, 2025 – In a violent incident that shook the entertainment world and beyond, popular singer Lolita “Lola Doll” Callender was critically injured in a dramatic late-night shooting outside her Georgetown home. But police have arrested a suspect, whether that suspect was the shooter, or if they might be a person on interest, was not immediately revealed.

Callender, 33, was targeted as she sat in her vehicle in front of her Texas Square home in East Ruimveldt at approximately 23:35 on Saturday. A male gunman on a motorcycle reportedly opened fire, striking her in the neck, face, hands, and right leg. She is now in a stable condition the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The attack comes against a backdrop of reoccurrence of violent crimes against women across Guyana. Despite this, earlier this year, the Crime Chief reported a 14.4% drop in serious crimes in 2024, including a 25.9% decrease in murders, 117 in total, compared to previous years. Robberies also tumbled, but gun-involved robberies climbed by 13.5%, signaling well-founded concern about the endurance of firearm-related threats.

To illustrate how the Guyana Police Force has responded: over the past year, officers seized 162 illegal firearms, the highest total in a decade, up from 157 in 2023. The operation relied on regional intelligence cooperation and targeted hotspots, especially in coastal regions like Georgetown where seizure volumes were highest.

This attack on Lolita Callender highlights the urgency behind the GPF’s intensified efforts to remove guns from the streets. Though overall crime rates may be easing, gun violence remains stubborn and volatile, often striking without warning, and now leaving a beloved entertainer almost fighting for her life.

Police say the investigation continues.

