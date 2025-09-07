NO MORE LEAVING HOME: GUYANESE STUDENTS TO TRAIN AS LAWYERS LOCALLY

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 8, 2025 – Guyana is set to make history by establishing its very own national law school, ending decades of reliance on regional institutions and clearing the path for hundreds of aspiring lawyers to qualify right at home. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during his swearing-in address on Sunday at State House, calling the move “a transformative step” in the nation’s education sector.

“This is a transformative step in our education sector. It will allow hundreds of persons to qualify as attorneys-at-law right here in Guyana, with full rights to practise across the Caribbean,” Ali declared, as the crowd erupted in applause.

For generations, Guyanese law students have been forced to travel abroad to complete the crucial Legal Education Certificate (LEC), the final requirement to practise across the region. Many left for Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, or the Bahamas, facing heavy costs and long separations from their families. Ali said the new school would change that reality, slashing expenses while expanding opportunities for local students to pursue careers in law without leaving their country.

Beyond the immediate impact on students, the law school is expected to strengthen Guyana’s legal system as a whole, creating a pipeline of professionals to serve in private practice, public service, and the judiciary. Legal observers say the move could boost access to justice nationwide, particularly in underserved regions where attorney shortages remain a concern.

The announcement also fits into Ali’s broader push for educational transformation. Alongside the law school, the President unveiled new investments in medical and engineering training, 200 new spaces across Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine, as well as expanded vocational education and greater use of online learning.

“This is not just policy; it is the practical building of a modern Guyana, where opportunities exist for all, regardless of region or background,” Ali told the audience.

The new law school marks one of the most ambitious education projects in Guyana’s recent history. For aspiring lawyers, it represents more than a building, it is the breaking of barriers that once stood between their dreams and their profession.

