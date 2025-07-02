US$133.8M OGLE-ECCLES HIGHWAY OPENS, PAVING WAY FOR HOUSING AND INVESTMENT BOOM

New US$133.8M Ogle-Eccles Four-Lane Highway Commissioned, Touted as ‘Corridor of Opportunity’

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Guyana’s infrastructure push took a significant leap forward on Monday with the official commissioning of the US$133.8 million four-lane highway connecting Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Dr. Irfaan Ali described the modern road as more than just a transportation upgrade, calling it a “corridor of opportunity” and a gateway to national development.

“Roads are not just about movement. They are catalysts for broad-based national development,” the president said. “Where roads go, opportunities follow. And where opportunity flourishes, so too does human dignity, industry, and prosperity.”

The highway, which forms part of a broader strategy to connect the East Coast and East Bank corridors, is already unlocking new housing developments, commercial zones, and market access for farmers, fishermen, and small businesses. President Ali said this expansion has already led to the creation of tens of thousands of house lots, paving the way for a third wave of housing growth.

“This bypass road is opening up far more than we could ever imagine,” the President added. “It improves access and fuels inclusive development.”

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill disclosed that the highway will eventually extend to the new Demerara River Bridge at Providence, maintaining the same four-lane format. He said a firm has already been engaged for the second phase, reinforcing the government’s commitment to keeping pace with Guyana’s rapid growth.

“Because of the growth that is taking place, we’ve decided we will not have a two-lane connector at Haags Bosch, but continue with four lanes,” Edghill stated.

This major infrastructure project is part of the government’s broader plan to build a modern, interconnected Guyana — one that supports urban expansion, economic diversification, and equitable growth across regions.

