Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNewsUS$133.8M OGLE-ECCLES HIGHWAY OPENS, PAVING WAY FOR HOUSING AND INVESTMENT BOOM
News

US$133.8M OGLE-ECCLES HIGHWAY OPENS, PAVING WAY FOR HOUSING AND INVESTMENT BOOM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
108

New US$133.8M Ogle-Eccles Four-Lane Highway Commissioned, Touted as ‘Corridor of Opportunity’

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Guyana’s infrastructure push took a significant leap forward on Monday with the official commissioning of the US$133.8 million four-lane highway connecting Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Dr. Irfaan Ali described the modern road as more than just a transportation upgrade, calling it a “corridor of opportunity” and a gateway to national development.

“Roads are not just about movement. They are catalysts for broad-based national development,” the president said. “Where roads go, opportunities follow. And where opportunity flourishes, so too does human dignity, industry, and prosperity.”

The highway, which forms part of a broader strategy to connect the East Coast and East Bank corridors, is already unlocking new housing developments, commercial zones, and market access for farmers, fishermen, and small businesses. President Ali said this expansion has already led to the creation of tens of thousands of house lots, paving the way for a third wave of housing growth.

“This bypass road is opening up far more than we could ever imagine,” the President added. “It improves access and fuels inclusive development.”

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill disclosed that the highway will eventually extend to the new Demerara River Bridge at Providence, maintaining the same four-lane format. He said a firm has already been engaged for the second phase, reinforcing the government’s commitment to keeping pace with Guyana’s rapid growth.

“Because of the growth that is taking place, we’ve decided we will not have a two-lane connector at Haags Bosch, but continue with four lanes,” Edghill stated.

This major infrastructure project is part of the government’s broader plan to build a modern, interconnected Guyana — one that supports urban expansion, economic diversification, and equitable growth across regions.

Previous article
QC TO CELEBRATE “50 YEARS OF GIRLS” AT INSTITUTION FROM OCT 17-19
Next article
POLICE CLAIM STANLEYTOWN MAN WAS WANTED SINCE 2022,’POLICE YET TO PRODUCE RECORDS OF THE 2022 COMPLAINT’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TECH SPECIALIST STRESSES CAUTION WHEN CONDUCTING ONLINE TRANSACTIONS

Minister Benn says more diversity needed in security forces