Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTON REFUSES TO STEP DOWN AS PARTY FRACTURES WIDEN WITH MORE RESIGNATIONS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

NORTON REFUSES TO STEP DOWN AS PARTY FRACTURES WIDEN WITH MORE RESIGNATIONS

By HGPTV
0
1

Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is in the throes of its deepest crisis in decades, as sharp internal divisions, mass resignations, and mounting pressure on leader Aubrey Norton raise fresh questions about the party’s future. What began as an electoral defeat has now spiraled into a struggle for survival, with insiders torn between loyalty, frustration, and demands for sweeping change.

Party executive Ganesh Mahipaul acknowledged that bitter infighting was as damaging as financial constraints in the lead-up to the September 1 elections. Social media battles erupted among members openly challenging Norton’s leadership, leaving the party fractured at a critical moment. “If you are not accepting the membership’s choice, then you are not really embracing democracy,” Mahipaul argued, pinning disunity as a central reason for the loss.

Despite growing calls for Norton to resign after overseeing the worst electoral defeat in the PNCR’s 70-year history, Mahipaul has thrown his support behind the embattled leader. “A captain doesn’t just jump off his ship,” he said, adding that Norton must stay on until the next party Congress in July 2026 to steer the transition.

Other loyalists echoed that position. Candidate Ronald Daniels urged discipline and cautioned members to keep disagreements within party walls or step aside quietly. He praised Norton for giving way to “fresh blood” in Parliament, while Attorney-at-Law Eden Corbin reminded supporters that leadership opportunities exist beyond the National Assembly.

Still, the exodus of senior figures has dealt repeated blows. Chairman Shurwayne Holder and longtime member Mervyn Williams resigned after the elections, joining a growing list of prominent defections that includes Natasha Singh-Lewis, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Amanza Walton-Desir, Daniel Seeram, and Samuel Sandy, several of whom crossed over to rival parties before the polls.

More recently, Treasurer Elson Lowe and former Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Naraine have also criticized the PNCR publicly, intensifying the perception of a party in freefall.

Visibly frustrated, Mahipaul blasted members who air grievances on platforms aligned with the PPP/C. “The question has to be asked: are you really for rebuilding and strengthening this party, or are you one of those who wants to destroy it?” he challenged.

With its leadership under fire, finances depleted, and membership base splintering, the PNCR is now facing what could be its toughest battle yet, proving that it can survive as a united force.

Previous article
PNCR’S WORST DEFEAT: PARTY WAS ONLY ABLE TO RAISE $300M FOR ELECTIONS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 247 in Guyana

Two more COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Guyana