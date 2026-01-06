 PNCR LEADER URGES GUYANA GOV’T TO HAVE CONTINGENCIES AMID RECENT US/VENEZUELA CONFLICT AS SITUATION COULD IMPACT WESTERN HEMISPHERE

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, is calling on the Government of Guyana to urgently put contingency measures in place following recent military strikes on Venezuela and the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, warning that the unfolding situation could have profound implications for the Western Hemisphere and Guyana’s national security.

In a strongly worded statement, Norton said the developments require immediate and pragmatic planning, particularly given Guyana’s shared border with Venezuela.

“The APNU, in light of the recent military strikes by the United States on Venezuela, urgently advises the Government of Guyana to immediately activate contingency plans for what this portends, especially the potential humanitarian and security crisis along our western border,” Norton stated.

While reaffirming his party’s long-standing position that Guyana’s territorial dispute with Venezuela must be resolved through the International Court of Justice, the PNCR leader stressed that the current geopolitical climate requires preparedness for a potential influx of displaced persons seeking refuge.

Norton, who has a background in foreign relations, urged the Ali-led administration to establish a National Humanitarian Task Force swiftly. He said this body should include key agencies such as the Civil Defence Commission, the Guyana Defence Force, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Human Services, and other relevant stakeholders to coordinate a cohesive national response.

Among his recommendations, Norton called for identifying and preparing reception zones at a safe distance from the immediate border. These areas, he said, should be equipped in advance with essential supplies including food, water, medical resources, and shelter materials.

He also emphasized the importance of a robust vetting mechanism to safeguard Guyana’s national interests. According to Norton, such a system would help prevent infiltration, subversion, or other security risks while maintaining Guyana’s humanitarian obligations.

The PNCR leader further advocated for enhanced border monitoring and reinforced security protocols, stressing the need for clear procedures to manage any influx of individuals in a documented, orderly, and secure manner.

Beyond domestic preparations, Norton underscored the importance of inclusive decision-making and national unity in responding to the potential crisis.

“We stand ready and will offer our support for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

He also called on the government to engage regional and international partners without delay, urging formal communication with CARICOM, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the Red Cross.

“Guyana must proactively alert regional and international partners to the potential need for logistical and financial support, ensuring the country is not left to bear a disproportionate burden should there be an influx of Venezuelans,” Norton added.

As tensions in the region continue to evolve, Norton’s appeal underscores the need for renewed focus on Guyana’s preparedness, border security, and diplomatic engagement amid heightened regional uncertainty.

