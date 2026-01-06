Tuesday, January 6, 2026
HomeNewsDIPLOMATIC SHOWDOWN BETWEEN WASHINGTON AND CARACAS AS UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEET FOLLOWING ...
NewsPolitics

DIPLOMATIC SHOWDOWN BETWEEN WASHINGTON AND CARACAS AS UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEET FOLLOWING  MADURO ARREST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By:Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Monday amid rising international tensions following the arrest and indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on U.S. narco-terrorism charges, setting the stage for a sharp diplomatic confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

Addressing the Council on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo warned that the developments risk deepening instability in Venezuela and could have serious repercussions for the wider region. She also raised concerns about the precedent such actions may establish for relations between sovereign states.

DiCarlo emphasized that international law must be upheld, noting that the UN Charter explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. She urged all parties, including Venezuela’s neighbours and the broader international community, to act in solidarity and strictly adhere to international legal principles to preserve peace and stability.

The United States, however, strongly defended its actions. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the Security Council that Washington carried out what he described as a “successful and surgical operation” against two indicted fugitives from American justice—Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Waltz accused Maduro of being responsible for destabilizing the Western Hemisphere, orchestrating narco-terrorism operations that harm the United States, and repressing the Venezuelan people while clinging to power illegitimately. He maintained that the U.S. remains committed to protecting its citizens from the impacts of drug trafficking and terrorism and said Washington seeks peace, liberty, and justice for the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, delivered a forceful rebuttal, accusing the United States of carrying out an illegal armed attack against Venezuela. He told the Council that the events surrounding Maduro’s arrest amounted to a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Moncada alleged that the operation involved the bombing of Venezuelan territory, loss of civilian and military lives, destruction of infrastructure, and what he described as the “kidnapping” of Venezuela’s constitutional president and his wife. He warned that international peace cannot be sustained if international law is applied selectively or subject to double standards.

He stressed that respect for sovereignty and the prohibition against the use of force are foundational principles of the UN system. He said the January 3 operation represented a dangerous breach of those norms.

The heated exchange underscored deep divisions within the international community. It highlighted growing uncertainty about the geopolitical fallout from Maduro’s arrest, as the crisis continues to unfold on both diplomatic and legal fronts.

Previous article
 PNCR LEADER URGES GUYANA GOV’T TO HAVE CONTINGENCIES AMID RECENT US/VENEZUELA CONFLICT AS SITUATION COULD IMPACT WESTERN HEMISPHERE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GRIEVING MOTHER SAYS THAT THE WAIT FOR DNA RESULTS AGONISING

MOHAMED EXTRADITION CASE ROLLS FORWARD AFTER COURT SAYS NO LEGAL BASIS...