PNCR/APNU Mourns Passing of Elder Statesman, Historian, and WPA Co-Founder Eusi Kwayana

By HGP Nightly News, News Desk |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have expressed profound national grief over the passing of Comrade Eusi Kwayana, widely regarded as one of Guyana’s most principled political thinkers, historians, educators, and enduring moral consciences.

In an official condolence statement issued on Saturday, the political coalition paid tribute to Kwayana’s selfless service and scholarship, describing him as a towering patriot who shaped Guyana’s defining struggles, independence campaigns, and democratic evolution across multiple generations.

Kwayana, born Sydney King in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, played an instrumental role in foundational anti-colonial politics before co-founding the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) alongside Dr. Walter Rodney, leaving an indelible imprint on the nation’s socio-political architecture.

A Lifelong Struggle: From Anti-Colonial Activism to PNC Leadership

Kwayana’s political activism emerged in his youth, defined by an early commitment to grassroots mobilization, social justice, and national liberation:

Early Party Foundations: Brother Eusi contributed significantly to early national movements, serving within the People’s National Congress during the era of its founder-leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham .

Brother Eusi contributed significantly to early national movements, serving within the People’s National Congress during the era of its founder-leader, . Intellect in the Service of Nationhood: The PNCR and APNU highlighted his intellectual rigor, energy, and unyielding personal convictions in aiding the party’s organizational development and advancing the cause of an independent Guyana.

The PNCR and APNU highlighted his intellectual rigor, energy, and unyielding personal convictions in aiding the party’s organizational development and advancing the cause of an independent Guyana. Cultural and Social Activism: Beyond electoral organizing, he championed Afro-Guyanese cultural reclamation, co-operative economics, and rural village self-reliance through grassroots movements such as the African Society for Cultural Relations with Independent Africa (ASCRIA).

Fearless Advocacy in the WPA: Guyana’s Moral Compass

Following his early political engagements, Kwayana dedicated decades of public life to the Working People’s Alliance, establishing himself as a fearless opponent of authoritarianism and a champion of multi-ethnic working-class unity:

Principled Governance: Within the WPA, Kwayana stood alongside figures such as Dr. Walter Rodney and Clive Thomas, articulating an uncompromising standard for democratic accountability, institutional transparency, and economic justice.

Within the WPA, Kwayana stood alongside figures such as Dr. Walter Rodney and Clive Thomas, articulating an uncompromising standard for democratic accountability, institutional transparency, and economic justice. Integrity Beyond Partisan Lines: Known for his ascetic lifestyle and ethical consistency, his voice commanded deep moral authority, earning the respect of political allies and adversaries alike across turbulent decades of Guyanese political life.

Known for his ascetic lifestyle and ethical consistency, his voice commanded deep moral authority, earning the respect of political allies and adversaries alike across turbulent decades of Guyanese political life. Preserving National History: As an educator and historian, Kwayana authored numerous tracts, books, and analytical essays documenting Guyana’s communal struggles, ethnic dynamics, and constitutional history to ensure future generations understood the sacrifices underpinning the nation’s journey.

‘More Than a Politician: A Teacher and a Conscience’

Reflecting on his multi-faceted contributions, the PNCR and APNU emphasized that Kwayana transcended ordinary political boundaries, embodying the standard of what an elder statesman should represent:

“Eusi Kwayana was more than a politician; he was a teacher, a chronicler, and a conscience for our nation. His life spanned generations of our political evolution, and his counsel, integrity, and unwavering commitment to principle earned him the respect of friend and adversary alike.”

Extending condolences to his family, friends, and the generations of citizens influenced by his teachings, the PNCR and APNU joined the wider nation in mourning his passing, affirming that his legacy of scholarship, service, and sacrifice will continue to inspire Guyana’s democratic aspirations.