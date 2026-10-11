IMF Report Claims Guyana’s Growth Is Reaching Workers, Households

IMF 2026 Article IV Review: Guyana’s Growth Surges Toward 22.3%, Delivering Broad-Based Gains to Workers and Ordinary Households

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a comprehensive macroeconomic endorsement concluded by its Executive Board this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) affirmed that Guyana continues to record one of the fastest economic growth rates globally, with wealth creation diversifying beyond hydrocarbons and translating into measurable, real-world gains for ordinary workers and households.

The Fund’s 2026 Article IV Consultation Report highlights a rapidly expanding, multi-sector economy

: real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 22.3% in 2026, unemployment has been more than halved over the past five years, and the non-oil economy expanded by an impressive 14% in 2025.

According to the multilateral institution, Guyana’s medium- and long-term economic prospects remain “highly favourable,” driven by strong public capital investments, substantial private credit absorption, expanding domestic food systems, and targeted government transfers that have meaningfully elevated the living standards of low- and middle-income families.

Macroeconomic Trajectory: Non-Oil GDP Expands 14%, Oil Past 900,000 BPD

The Fund’s assessment documents exceptional growth across both resource extraction and traditional domestic sectors:

Real GDP Momentum: Real GDP expanded by over 19% in 2025 , following historic average growth rates of nearly 40% between 2023 and 2024 . The Fund projects output to accelerate further to 22.3% in 2026 .

Real GDP expanded by , following historic average growth rates of . The Fund projects output to accelerate further to . Non-Oil Sector Dynamism: Non-oil output surged by 14% in 2025 , driven predominantly by commercial and residential construction, alongside steady gains across agriculture, mining, and light manufacturing. Over the medium term, non-oil output is forecasted to stabilize at an average growth rate of about 7% annually .

Non-oil output surged by , driven predominantly by commercial and residential construction, alongside steady gains across agriculture, mining, and light manufacturing. Over the medium term, non-oil output is forecasted to stabilize at an average growth rate of . Hydrocarbon Milestones: Crude production in the offshore Stabroek Block has officially crossed 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) , with the IMF forecasting national daily output to hit 1.2 million bpd by 2031 .

Crude production in the offshore Stabroek Block has officially crossed , with the IMF forecasting national daily output to hit . Private Sector Liquidity: Private credit grew by approximately 19%, demonstrating active domestic commercial lending to small, medium, and corporate businesses outside the state balance sheet.

The Labor Dividend: Unemployment Halved to 6.2%

Contradicting assertions of an exclusive “enclave” resource economy, the Fund’s audit revealed that rapid growth has produced tangible structural shifts in Guyana’s labor market:

Unemployment Rate Collapse: National joblessness dropped from 12.8% in 2020 down to 6.2% in 2025 .

National joblessness dropped from . Employment Expansion: Total national employment expanded by nearly 60% , driven by heavy hiring in construction, education, and the extractive mining industry.

Total national employment expanded by , driven by heavy hiring in construction, education, and the extractive mining industry. Local Content Impact: The statutory Local Content Act framework catalyzed an 8% expansion across service sectors in 2025 as domestic companies secured market share in offshore supply vessel operations, freight forwarding, and technical inspection services.

Household Incomes, Health, and Digital Modernization

The Article IV report credited direct public investment in human capital for lifting social indicators and shielding household wallets from external economic shocks:

Real Incomes & Social Transfers: Since 2021, state cash transfers, pension hikes, and income support packages have doubled the real incomes of senior citizens and supported a 65% real income increase for employed workers .

Since 2021, state cash transfers, pension hikes, and income support packages have and supported a . Inflation Shielding: While food represents about one-third of Guyana’s consumer price index basket, domestic headline inflation responded at roughly half the rate experienced across peer Caribbean and Latin American economies during international commodity spikes—a resilience the Fund attributed directly to abundant domestic food cultivation and proactive government price-smoothing policies.

While food represents about one-third of Guyana’s consumer price index basket, domestic headline inflation responded at experienced across peer Caribbean and Latin American economies during international commodity spikes—a resilience the Fund attributed directly to abundant domestic food cultivation and proactive government price-smoothing policies. Health and Human Development: The report recorded falling childhood stunting rates, steady declines in infant mortality, and rising secondary school completion rates.

The report recorded falling childhood stunting rates, steady declines in infant mortality, and rising secondary school completion rates. Digital Transformation: The nationwide Electronic Health Records (EHR) rollout has already enabled screening of about 80,000 children, while the synchronized social security beneficiary portal has cut public assistance processing times by an average of 50%.

Safeguarding Long-Term Stability: Policy Recommendations

While noting that current economic metrics show no clear evidence of macroeconomic overheating, the IMF paired its positive appraisal with actionable structural counsel:

Managing Inflation and Competitiveness: Headline inflation is projected to settle at 4.1% in 2026 . The Fund advised close surveillance of wage growth to keep domestic production regionally competitive.

Headline inflation is projected to settle at . The Fund advised close surveillance of wage growth to keep domestic production regionally competitive. Targeting Subsidies: The IMF recommended that authorities gradually phase out broad, universal price-mitigation measures in favor of highly targeted social safety nets for vulnerable households.

The IMF recommended that authorities gradually phase out broad, universal price-mitigation measures in favor of highly targeted social safety nets for vulnerable households. Fiscal Framework: The Fund underscored the necessity of establishing a formal, institutionalized medium-term fiscal framework to lock in fiscal buffers and preserve sovereign wealth for future generations.