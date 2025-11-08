Sunday, November 9, 2025
HomeNewsPLAISANCE MARKET UNDER WATER AGAIN, CHRISTMAS NOT SO BRIGHT FOR VENDORS AS...
News

PLAISANCE MARKET UNDER WATER AGAIN, CHRISTMAS NOT SO BRIGHT FOR VENDORS AS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS WORTH OF PRODUCTS DAMAGED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
453

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

As the rainy season drenches Guyana’s coastal plains, vendors at the Industry/Plaisance Market are once again facing devastation after floodwaters inundated the market, destroying hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods just weeks before the busy Christmas season.

Many vendors claim that the flooding has been exacerbated by ongoing culvert construction, which they argue has blocked the natural flow of water from the market area.

“Nobody used to come and do nothing about this market. Nobody say nothing. Nobody telling you nothing about it,” one frustrated vendor told Nightly News, pointing to submerged stalls and spoiled produce.

Christmas Dreams Drowned

With the festive shopping period fast approaching, vendors lamented that the flooding has ruined their Christmas stock, leaving them counting heavy losses.

“Christmas season coming, we done start stock up on Christmas things — everything done,” another vendor explained, showing waterlogged snacks, biscuits, and other goods.

Some traders reported that entire boxes of products had to be discarded, while others struggled to save what little remained by using pumps to drain the stagnant water.

Calls for Accountability

Kavita Dat, owner of Dat’s Pharmacy and Drugstore, said the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) has been unresponsive despite repeated complaints from affected vendors.

“Who is going to compensate our vendors for the loss of their property and goods? I have two stores and was lucky not to be affected because I built up my property — but not everyone could afford that,” Dat said.

She added that when vendors approached the market clerk, they were met with “unscrupulous” behavior, forcing them to take matters into their own hands.

“We as vendors who are paying rent have to do the cleanup ourselves. Is that fair? Are they going to get the fire service to come here and wash down the market?” she questioned.

Council Responds

An official from the Industry/Plaisance NDC confirmed that the culvert is under construction, explaining that it was temporarily clogged during the works. He noted, however, that it has since been unblocked to allow water to recede.

Still, many vendors remain dissatisfied, saying the recurring floods have crippled their livelihoods and that long-term drainage solutions are urgently needed.

“A lot of things damage,” one vendor said. “We need help before this happens again.”

The Plaisance Market, long considered a vibrant community hub, now stands as another reminder of infrastructure shortfalls that continue to plague small business owners during the most critical economic period of the year.

Previous article
GOV’T WASTING TAXPAYERS DOLLARS ON FAILING GUYSUCO, MUST DESIST FROM SPREADING PROPAGANDA DRESSED UP AS PROGRESS – VINCEROY JORDAN
Next article
108 LIVES LOST AS GUYANA LAUNCHES NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY MONTH 2025
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Intoxicated minibus driver slams into motorcyclist while attempting U-turn

THREE LUCKY MEN REMANDED TO PRISON FOR DISCAHRGING ROUNDS AT THE...