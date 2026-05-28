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ALI URGES GUYANESE TO EMBRACE SACRIFICE, FAITH AND PEACE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali is urging citizens to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to reflect on faith, patience, sacrifice and the responsibility each person carries in building peace within their homes, communities and the wider world.

The President delivered the message on Wednesday while joining worshippers at the Leonora Masjid for Eid-ul-Adha prayers.

Addressing the gathering, President Ali said faith remains central to overcoming personal and national challenges. He noted that in a world filled with difficulty and uncertainty, people can easily lose faith, but it is during those moments that belief must be strongest.

“When we look in our world today, and we look in our communities, we realize how important it is, and how easy it is for one to lose faith,” the President said.

He added that the true strength of faith is often revealed in the most difficult circumstances.

“When the most is expected of us, and the circumstances are dire, that is when we need to showcase the extent of our faith,” he told worshippers.

President Ali also spoke about the importance of patience and acceptance of Allah’s will, warning that many problems arise when people fail to approach life’s challenges with understanding and restraint.

“Many things go wrong because we lack the patience, we lack the understanding to accept that everything is the will of Allah,” he said.

Linking the religious meaning of Eid-ul-Adha to everyday life, the President said sacrifice must not be seen only as a single act performed on the occasion, but as a continuing duty to family, community and country.

He said citizens are expected to make sacrifices that help create stronger families, better communities and a more developed nation.

“Sacrifice also reminds us of our personal life, and what is expected of us in our communities, in our country, and as leaders in our families,” President Ali said.

He added that people must work hard to provide for their families and support the development of Guyana.

“That we are expected to make sacrifices, sacrifices to ensure that we leave behind a better community, a better country, a better family,” he said.

The President also used the occasion to offer a prayer for peace and unity, both in Guyana and across the world.

He said peace should not be viewed only as the responsibility of governments or global leaders, but as a duty that begins with individuals in their daily lives.

“All of us have a duty and responsibility to ensure that there is peace in our homes, peace in our communities and peace for all of humanity,” he said.

President Ali said the message of Eid-ul-Adha should remind citizens that sacrifice, patience and service must guide their conduct every day.

“The sacrifice today is not only a one-off act; it is a reminder to us of what is expected of us every single day of our life,” he added.

His message formed part of wider Eid-ul-Adha observances across the country, as Muslim communities gathered in prayer and reflection to mark one of the most sacred occasions on the Islamic calendar.

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