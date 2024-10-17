Thursday, October 17, 2024
PAUL SLOWE SUES THE STATE FOR DECEMBER 15, 2021 ATTEMPTED ARREST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A new lawsuit has been filed against the state, this time involving the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), for actions deemed unlawful by the police. The case adds to a growing list of legal challenges surrounding police conduct. Travis Chase has more on this developing story.

