Friday, October 17, 2025
'PARLIAMENT DOESN'T GRANT AZRUDDIN MOHAMED IMMUNITY',G.S JAGDEO RUBBISHES 'DELAY TACTIC' CLAIMS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has dismissed claims that President Irfaan Ali is deliberately delaying the reconvening of Parliament to prevent We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader Azruddin Mohamed from being sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Jagdeo made it clear that Mohamed’s pending U.S. indictment on charges of money laundering, gold smuggling, and corruption has no bearing on the government’s timeline for Parliament’s return.

“It has nothing to do with that,” Jagdeo said, adding, “In Parliament or not, it changes nothing.”

Jagdeo emphasized that taking the oath as an MP does not offer protection from prosecution in the United States.

“The fact of the matter is, the United States of America doesn’t give you immunity,” he asserted, referencing the U.S. government’s ability to indict even foreign leaders such as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

When asked about Mohamed’s potential role as an MP, Jagdeo stated that the U.S. legal process would proceed regardless of his political position.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali has reiterated that Parliament will be reconvened within constitutional limits, noting that any suggestion of delay is misleading.

“I saw them mislead… there’s no such post in the constitution,” the President had said earlier.

Parliament was dissolved on July 3, 2025, ahead of General and Regional Elections held on September 1, 2025. The newly formed WIN Party, led by Azruddin Mohamed, secured 16 of the 65 parliamentary seats, emerging as the second-largest political party in Guyana.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

KWAKWANI FLOOD WATERS FINALLY RECEDING