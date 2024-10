Aubrey Norton Suggests Cleaning Voters List During Distribution of $100,000 Cash Grant

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton, has suggested that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government take the opportunity to clean the voters list while distributing the recently announced $100,000 cash grant. Norton believes this move would enhance transparency and credibility in the electoral process. Dacia Richards provides more in this report.

