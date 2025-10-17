‘GUYANESE SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO U.S OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA’, WPA SAYS IT IS VERY CONCERNED FOR GUYANA

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

With U.S. President Donald Trump authorizing the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to crack down on alleged drug trafficking, concerns are growing in Guyana about the potential spill-over effects from escalating tensions across the border.

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has expressed alarm over the developments, warning that Guyana could face serious regional consequences if instability worsens in neighboring Venezuela.

WPA Co-Leader Tacuma Ogunseye said Guyanese must be vigilant, noting that the U.S. campaign against President Nicolás Maduro’s government could have unintended repercussions for the wider region.

“So what the U.S. is doing… Guyanese ought to be concerned,” Ogunseye stated.

The United States has already launched lethal military strikes on vessels off the Venezuelan coast, killing more than 20 people. Washington maintains that the boats were linked to narcotics trafficking, while Venezuela accuses the U.S. of attempting to overthrow Maduro.

“The consequences for Venezuela are dire,” Ogunseye added, “and Guyana will feel the squeeze of that.”

He further reasoned that if the Guyana–Venezuela border did not exist, Guyana could have already suffered from Venezuela’s harsh economic and social decline, warning that instability could displace thousands of Venezuelans toward Guyana’s borders.

“Because we have a bordering problem… we’re talking about over 250,000 people,” Ogunseye emphasized.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to regional security, stating that his administration remains resolute in combating transnational crime. He said these efforts are key to maintaining a zone of peace, where stability and the rule of law remain top priorities.

