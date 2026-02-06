Friday, February 6, 2026
COURT DENIES ADJOURNMENT IN AZRUDDIN MOHAMED EXTRADITION HEARING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman has denied a request to delay the extradition committal hearing of Azruddin Mohamed, ruling that his new constitutional responsibilities as Leader of the Opposition do not take precedence over criminal court proceedings. The decision, delivered on Thursday, February 5, 2026, ensures that the high-profile case remains on an expedited track.

Parliamentary Duties vs. Criminal Proceedings

Mohamed’s legal team, led by attorney Siand Dhurjon, argued for an adjournment on the grounds that Mohamed is currently “heavily engaged” in the National Assembly’s 2026 Budget debates. The defense contended that as Leader of the Opposition, Mohamed has a constitutional obligation to scrutinize the $1.558 trillion budget, often working until midnight to prepare substantive responses.

“Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is yet to come. Let us proceed,” Magistrate Latchman remarked, dismissing the defense’s claim that sitting in court throughout the morning while attending parliament late into the night would be “excessive” and detrimental to the public interest.

US Prosecution Cites Treaty Obligations

State Prosecutor Terrence Williams, representing the United States government, strongly opposed further delays. He argued that:

  • No Scheduling Conflict: Court sittings are held in the morning, while the National Assembly generally convenes in the afternoon.
  • Treaty Priority: Extradition matters are grounded in international treaty obligations and must be treated with judicial urgency.
  • Frequent Delays: The prosecution maintained that previous adjournments had already slowed the process, which is now nearing its conclusion.

Background of the Case

Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, were indicted by a U.S. Federal Grand Jury in Miami on October 2, 2025. The 17-page indictment alleges a sophisticated, multi-year scheme to defraud the Guyanese government of over $50 million in taxes and royalties through the smuggling of approximately 10,000 kilograms of gold.

Charges include:

  • Conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
  • Money laundering conspiracy.
  • Tax evasion linked to the fraudulent importation of a luxury Lamborghini.

Despite his arrest in October 2025 and the ongoing legal battles, Mohamed was sworn in as Leader of the Opposition on January 26, 2026, after his party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), secured 16 seats in the 2025 General Elections.

