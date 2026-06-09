A Sea of Five Colors Took Over Brooklyn for Historic Diamond Jubilee Independence Parade

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — A massive, vibrant wave of red, black, gold, white, and green completely took over the streets of Brooklyn on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Over 10,000 members of the diaspora gathered to celebrate the New York leg of Guyana’s historic 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee.

The cultural spectacular featured a massive street parade followed by an elite, high-energy Unity Concert, putting the absolute best of Guyanese creativity, music, and patriotic fervor on display in the Big Apple.

A Movie-Like Display of Patriotic Pride

Shattering previous diaspora attendance records, Guyanese of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities turned out to represent the “592.” Revelers danced through the corporate avenues of Brooklyn, waving the Golden Arrowhead with unprecedented pride.

The Guyana Independence Celebration Committee (New York Chapter) issued an immediate message of gratitude to the thousands who made the trek to the cultural activation.

“We were over ten thousand strong!” the Committee’s executive executive branch stated on Sunday evening. “To our supporters and to all attendees, we thank you and we love you!”

Bipartisan and Transnational Political Unity

The Diamond Jubilee parade served as a rare junction of political unity, bringing together prominent American lawmakers and visiting Guyanese members of parliament from across political lines.

The parade featured an energetic exhibition by ranks of the New York City Correction Department, who marched alongside the world-renowned Panamanian Marching Band.

From the local political sphere, a major parliamentary contingent from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) walked the route, including Dr. Terrence Campbell, Dr. Dexter Todd, Saiku Andrews, Sherod Duncan, Nima Flue-Best, and Riaz Rupnaraine. The Women Investors Network (WIN) and broader government frameworks were also heavily represented by Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis, alongside civic activist Hanna Mohammed and her husband.

Soca, Chutney, and Folk Close Out the Big Apple Carnival

To keep spirits high along the multi-mile march, the iconic Caribbean cultural organization Sesame Flyers deployed a fleet of high-powered music trucks. The massive sound systems pumped out regional rhythms, providing non-stop entertainment for the dense crowds of onlookers lining the sidewalks.

The curtains were drawn on the historic celebration with a massive, star-studded Unity Concert. The stadium-level production brought a deeply nostalgic taste of home to the overseas diaspora, blending the driving baselines of soca and calypso with the traditional strains of local folk songs and upbeat chutney arrangements. As the final notes rang out over New York, organizers confirmed that the 2026 Diamond Jubilee has firmly cemented itself as the most successful overseas independence display in the country’s history.