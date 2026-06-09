HomeNewsOver 10,000 Attended Guyana's Diamond Jubilee Independence Celebration In Brooklyn, New York
News

Over 10,000 Attended Guyana’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Celebration In Brooklyn, New York

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2

A Sea of Five Colors Took Over Brooklyn for Historic Diamond Jubilee Independence Parade

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — A massive, vibrant wave of red, black, gold, white, and green completely took over the streets of Brooklyn on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Over 10,000 members of the diaspora gathered to celebrate the New York leg of Guyana’s historic 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee.

The cultural spectacular featured a massive street parade followed by an elite, high-energy Unity Concert, putting the absolute best of Guyanese creativity, music, and patriotic fervor on display in the Big Apple.

A Movie-Like Display of Patriotic Pride

Shattering previous diaspora attendance records, Guyanese of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities turned out to represent the “592.” Revelers danced through the corporate avenues of Brooklyn, waving the Golden Arrowhead with unprecedented pride.

The Guyana Independence Celebration Committee (New York Chapter) issued an immediate message of gratitude to the thousands who made the trek to the cultural activation.

“We were over ten thousand strong!” the Committee’s executive executive branch stated on Sunday evening. “To our supporters and to all attendees, we thank you and we love you!”

Bipartisan and Transnational Political Unity

The Diamond Jubilee parade served as a rare junction of political unity, bringing together prominent American lawmakers and visiting Guyanese members of parliament from across political lines.

The parade featured an energetic exhibition by ranks of the New York City Correction Department, who marched alongside the world-renowned Panamanian Marching Band.

From the local political sphere, a major parliamentary contingent from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) walked the route, including Dr. Terrence Campbell, Dr. Dexter Todd, Saiku Andrews, Sherod Duncan, Nima Flue-Best, and Riaz Rupnaraine. The Women Investors Network (WIN) and broader government frameworks were also heavily represented by Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis, alongside civic activist Hanna Mohammed and her husband.

Soca, Chutney, and Folk Close Out the Big Apple Carnival

To keep spirits high along the multi-mile march, the iconic Caribbean cultural organization Sesame Flyers deployed a fleet of high-powered music trucks. The massive sound systems pumped out regional rhythms, providing non-stop entertainment for the dense crowds of onlookers lining the sidewalks.

The curtains were drawn on the historic celebration with a massive, star-studded Unity Concert. The stadium-level production brought a deeply nostalgic taste of home to the overseas diaspora, blending the driving baselines of soca and calypso with the traditional strains of local folk songs and upbeat chutney arrangements. As the final notes rang out over New York, organizers confirmed that the 2026 Diamond Jubilee has firmly cemented itself as the most successful overseas independence display in the country’s history.

Previous article
Lawrie, Persaud Charged In Ak-47 Probe, Remanded On Conspiracy Charge
Next article
Bulldozed and Betrayed: Triumph Woman Cries for Justice after High Court Land Lease Ruled Valid but Ignored by Invaders
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID