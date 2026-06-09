Lawrie, Persaud Charged In Ak-47 Probe, Remanded On Conspiracy Charge

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

WALES, WEST BANK DEMERARA — In a major development in one of the most high-profile firearms trafficking investigations in Guyana’s recent history, two men previously designated as “wanted” by law enforcement have been formally charged and remanded to prison in connection with the seizure of ten military-grade AK-47 assault rifles.

Antonio Alonzo Lawrie, called “Lanzo,” a 33-year-old resident of Farm Village, East Bank Demerara, and Gregory Anthony Persaud, called “Satan,” a 21-year-old resident of the same community, appeared under heavy police escort at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Conspiracy Charges Instituted Following Legal Advice

The dual arrests mark a critical breakthrough for the Guyana Police Force’s specialized investigative arms. Lawrie and Persaud were jointly arraigned on a indictable charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, contrary to Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The state’s case was formally filed following comprehensive legal advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), processing weeks of intelligence gathering that linked the two East Bank Demerara residents directly to the logistics network behind the weapons transport cache.

Appearing before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, both defendants entered firm pleas of not guilty to the conspiracy charge. However, citing the extreme threat to national security, the gravity of the offense, and the risk of flight, the police prosecution entered a strenuous objection to bail. Magistrate Weever upheld the state’s arguments, denying bail and remanding both men to prison. The matter was adjourned to July 29, 2026.

The Berbice River Bridge Seizure: Hunting the Source

The high-stakes charges stem from a coordinated tactical operation executed along the Berbice River Bridge Access Road in May. During that intercept, specialized police units uncovered ten AK-47 rifles hidden inside a vehicle traveling down the corridor, originally linked back to Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.

Since the initial May bust, intelligence officers and major crimes detectives have continuously expanded their dragnet across multiple administrative regions. The operational focus has shifted from simple transporters to dismantling the elite financiers and coordinators orchestrating the illicit pipeline. Ranks are currently working alongside international border security agencies to determine the exact manufacturing source, smuggling entry point, and final criminal destination of the assault rifle cache. Additional arrests are anticipated as forensic analysis on the defendants’ seized mobile devices continues.