OUTDATED VALUATIONS, GOVERNMENT ARREARS CHOCKING CITY HALL FINANCES

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A decades-old failure to update property valuations has become the latest flashpoint in the escalating war between Georgetown’s Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Central Government. Former Mayor Ubraj Narine has broken his silence, accusing the administration of a “sinister plot” to maintain financial control over the capital by stifling its primary revenue stream: rates and taxes.

The dispute highlights a staggering administrative breakdown: despite a legal mandate to revalue properties every five years, the last comprehensive assessment in Georgetown took place in 1996.

The 30-Year Valuation Gap

Narine argued that the failure to update property values for nearly three decades has left City Hall in a state of “forced poverty.”

The High-Rise Loophole: Newly constructed commercial high-rises and luxury developments across the city continue to be taxed based on 1990s land values.

Newly constructed commercial high-rises and luxury developments across the city continue to be taxed based on 1990s land values. The $6,000 Nominal Fee: In a startling revelation, Narine pointed out that some multi-story buildings in prime commercial zones are paying as little as $6,000 GYD per year in taxes—the equivalent of a few gallons of gasoline.

In a startling revelation, Narine pointed out that some multi-story buildings in prime commercial zones are paying as little as in taxes—the equivalent of a few gallons of gasoline. Revenue Potential: The former Mayor contended that a modern revaluation would not just double the city’s budget but could increase it by eightfold, allowing for autonomous road repairs, drainage, and waste management.

Billions in Arrears: The Defaulter List

Beyond outdated valuations, the Council is reportedly being “choked” by a massive delinquency rate, with the Central Government itself identified as a lead debtor.

45% Delinquency: It is estimated that nearly half of all Georgetown ratepayers are currently delinquent.

It is estimated that nearly half of all Georgetown ratepayers are currently delinquent. Government Debt: As far back as 2020, state agencies and ministries were reported to owe City Hall over $1 billion in outstanding rates and taxes.

As far back as 2020, state agencies and ministries were reported to owe City Hall over in outstanding rates and taxes. The Fiscal Transfer Act: Narine noted that if the Fiscal Transfers Act were properly followed, the municipality should receive over $800 million GYD annually from the government, a sum he claims has been withheld to keep the Council subservient.

Geopolitical & Local Power Struggles

The financial row is playing out against a backdrop of increasing ministerial intervention in city affairs. Narine linked the “starvation” of funds to the recent government takeover of 22 municipal roads on March 20, 2026.

Erosion of Autonomy: Narine labeled the road takeover by Minister Juan Edghill as “illegal and undemocratic,” arguing that the government first “bankrupts” the city by withholding taxes and then uses the resulting lack of maintenance as a pretext to seize municipal property.

Narine labeled the road takeover by Minister Juan Edghill as “illegal and undemocratic,” arguing that the government first “bankrupts” the city by withholding taxes and then uses the resulting lack of maintenance as a pretext to seize municipal property. The “Politically Connected” Theory: He further alleged that a revaluation exercise is being avoided because it would expose “politically connected businesses” that are currently paying a fraction of their fair share.

A City in Limbo

As Georgetown approaches the 2026 Local Government Elections, the “valuation vacuum” remains the government’s most potent lever of control. For Ubraj Narine and the current Council, the solution is simple: follow the law, update the valuations, and pay the arrears. Until then, the “Garden City” remains trapped in a financial model from 1996, while the 2026 skyline continues to rise around it.

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