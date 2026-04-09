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CLINICAL PSYCHOTHERAPIST CALLS FOR THOROUGH PSYCHOLOGICAL EVALUATION OF BERBICE MOTHER WHO KILLED HER EVEN YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Mental Health vs. Criminality: Dr. Shane Mark Tull Calls for Independent Evaluation of Berbice Mother

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the nation grapples with the harrowing details of the Fyrish Road tragedy, US-based Guyanese clinical psychotherapist Dr. Shane Mark Tull is urging the legal and medical systems to look beyond the “horrific acts” of 26-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud. In an exclusive interview with Nightly News on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Dr. Tull argued that the death of seven-year-old Isabella Dabadial was the tragic culmination of a “severe mental health crisis” that likely went unnoticed and untreated for years.

Dr. Tull’s intervention arrives as public discourse remains sharply divided between calls for swift criminal justice and a growing recognition of Guyana’s gaps in maternal mental health care.

The Postpartum Depression “Predisposition”

Dr. Tull highlighted that Shivpersaud’s actions—which included killing her daughter and attempting to end her own life and that of her toddler son—are classic indicators of a mind pushed to its absolute limit.

  • PPD Beyond Infancy: Dr. Tull corrected the common misconception that Postpartum Depression (PPD) only occurs immediately after birth. He noted that PPD can manifest as a chronic condition lasting for years if left untreated, characterized by intense sadness, hopelessness, and a failure to form emotional bonds.
  • The “Break” Point: He explained that when a predisposition to depression is compounded by environmental stressors—such as domestic conflict or the sudden departure of a partner—the result can be a total psychological break. “No mother in her right mind would want to harm, more so kill, her child,” Dr. Tull asserted.+1

A Call for Independent Assessment

One of Dr. Tull’s most urgent recommendations is that the state should not rely solely on government psychiatrists to determine Shivpersaud’s fitness for trial.

  • Beyond “Fit for Trial”: He expressed concern that a standard evaluation might simply label her as “okay for trial” without exploring the deep-seated trauma that led to the event.
  • Independent Insight: Tull is advocating for an independent psychological evaluation to provide a nuanced understanding of her hormonal and mental state at the time of the act. He described childbirth as a “traumatic experience” that physically and chemically changes a woman’s brain, an impact that can be as severe as experiencing a major accident.+1

Socio-Economic Triggers: The Poverty Factor

Dr. Tull pointed to a critical “risk factor” that often remains invisible in clinical reports: economic status.

  • The Weight of Poverty: He argued that being a young mother with limited resources creates a unique vulnerability. When the primary support system—in this case, the father—walks out, it creates a sense of “unbearable burden.”
  • Systemic Failures: Tull criticized the current system for focusing primarily on material aid (like hampers) for pregnant women, rather than providing mandatory education on mood monitoring and psychological resilience.

A Sobering Reminder

While Dr. Tull made it clear that he is not excusing the criminal nature of the act, he is challenging Guyana to treat the cause as much as the consequence. As Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud remains under police guard, her case has become a lightning rod for the “mental health pandemic” Dr. Tull has long warned about. For the grieving family in Fyrish, the psychotherapist’s words offer no comfort for their loss, but they may provide the framework needed to ensure that another “joyful” child like Isabella is not lost to a crisis that could have been prevented.

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