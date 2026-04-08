MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES MOVING TO STRENGTHEN GOV’T RESPONSE TO WHAT DR. TERRENCE CAMPBELL DESCRIBED AS AN “EPIDEMIC” OF MISSING CHILDREN

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana is grappling with what has been described as an “unprecedented” wave of child disappearances, with at least 11 children reported missing in just the last two months. The spike in cases has triggered a war of words between the opposition and the government, even as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security prepares to launch a new, high-tech response framework to track vulnerable youth.

The “Epidemic” Identified

Opposition Parliamentarian Dr. Terrence Campbell (APNU) has raised the alarm, characterizing the current situation as a national emergency.

Unseen Numbers: “Never in my lifetime have I ever seen so many cases of missing children in such a short time,” Campbell stated.

“Never in my lifetime have I ever seen so many cases of missing children in such a short time,” Campbell stated. The Call for a Database: Campbell highlighted a critical flaw in the current system: while missing person reports are frequently made public, there is often zero follow-up information once a child is found or remains lost. He is calling for a National Missing Persons Database to streamline tracking between the police and social services.

Campbell highlighted a critical flaw in the current system: while missing person reports are frequently made public, there is often zero follow-up information once a child is found or remains lost. He is calling for a to streamline tracking between the police and social services. Specialized Response: He further argued that while the Ministry has a “Rapid Response Team” for abuse, it lacks a dedicated unit specifically for recoveries and the prosecution of child exploiters.

Minister Persaud: “Accountability Starts at Home”

In a direct response to the figures raised by Campbell, Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud took to social media on Sunday to address the crisis, placing a firm spotlight on parental responsibility.

Negligence Warnings: The Minister reminded parents and guardians that they can be legally charged for negligence if their failure to supervise leads to a child’s disappearance. “You need to know where your children are,” she warned.

The Minister reminded parents and guardians that they can be legally charged for if their failure to supervise leads to a child’s disappearance. “You need to know where your children are,” she warned. The “Blame Game”: While acknowledging that the public often looks for the government to blame, Persaud stressed that the Ministry cannot be a substitute for active parenting.

While acknowledging that the public often looks for the government to blame, Persaud stressed that the Ministry cannot be a substitute for active parenting. Statutory Rape Reminder: She pointed out that many “missing” cases involve children under 16 engaged in sexual activity, which constitutes statutory rape, and assured that the Guyana Police Force will aggressively pursue such investigations.

New Initiatives: A Coordinated Front

The Ministry is moving to bridge the gap between community welfare and national security through the following new measures:

School-Welfare Synergy: Parents are being urged to build direct lines of communication with teachers and welfare officers to ensure children are not “slipping through the cracks” during school hours.

Parents are being urged to build direct lines of communication with to ensure children are not “slipping through the cracks” during school hours. Police-Social Service Intervention: A more integrated protocol between the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Guyana Police Force is being finalized to ensure that when a child goes missing, the search is immediate and multi-disciplinary.

A more integrated protocol between the and the is being finalized to ensure that when a child goes missing, the search is immediate and multi-disciplinary. Additional Programs: Dr. Persaud confirmed that her Ministry is “rolling out additional programs” specifically designed to track missing youth and provide support to families during the search process.

Beyond the Statistics

As the number of missing reports continues to climb, the pressure is mounting for the government to move from “programs” to “results.” For the 11 families currently searching for their loved ones, the debate over responsibility is secondary to the need for a system that can find their children. The Ministry’s upcoming database and rapid recovery protocols will be the ultimate test of whether Guyana can protect its most vulnerable in an increasingly complex social landscape.

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