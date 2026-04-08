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FATHER RECOUNTS FINAL WARNING BEFORE 7-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER’S DEATH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FYRISH, CORENTYNE — Breaking his silence for the first time since the horrific death of his seven-year-old daughter, Kirwayne Dabidyal has described a relationship with the suspect, Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, that was a “toxic” cycle of infidelity and emotional manipulation. In an emotional interview with Nightly News, Dabadial revealed that the final moments leading up to the tragedy involved a terrifying 15-minute ultimatum that he was unable to meet.

A Pattern of Manipulation

Dabadial explained that for years, the couple’s relationship had been plagued by constant fighting and deep-seated trust issues. He alleged that whenever he tried to end the relationship, the suspect would use their children as leverage to force him to return.

  • The Final Dispute: The latest conflict erupted several days ago when Dabidyal discovered messages on Shivpersaud’s phone, which he believed proved another instance of infidelity.
  • The Departure: Following the argument, Dabadial made the decision to move to his mother’s home to clear his head, a move he says triggered a desperate attempt at manipulation by the suspect.

The Chilling Final Phone Call

Dabidyal  recounted the harrowing series of messages and calls he received on the morning of the tragedy—a timeline that confirms the suspect’s premeditated intent.

  • The 15-Minute Warning: “She messaged me first and told me that I have 15 minutes to reach back home or I would regret it,” Dabidyal  said.
  • “It’s Too Late”: Shortly after the message, Shivpersaud reportedly video-called him. She showed him the children lying down, making it appear as though they were merely sleeping. She then told him simply, “It’s too late.”
  • The Shock: Despite the long history of toxicity, Dabidyal  admitted he never believed the situation would escalate to physical violence against the children. “Nothing made me believe it would end in such a devastating way,” he added.

Minister Persaud: “Do Not Rush to Conclusions”

The case has sparked massive public outrage, particularly on social media, where thousands have called for swift and harsh justice. However, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has issued a formal statement urging the public to remain calm.

  • Following the Facts: Minister Persaud stated that she is closely monitoring the case and understands the collective grief of the nation. However, she emphasized that the truth must emerge from the official police investigation rather than public speculation.
  • Ongoing Support: The Ministry has deployed officers to provide psychological support to the grieving father and extended family members during this period.

A Father’s Grief

Kirwayne Dabidyal’s testimony paints a picture of a domestic environment that had reached a breaking point long before the first knife was drawn. As the police continue to piece together the forensic evidence from the Fyrish Road home, a shattered father is left with the haunting memory of a phone call he could not answer in time. The investigation remains active, with formal charges expected once the suspect is medically cleared.

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