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OPR ORDERED TO PROBE VIRAL VIDEO INCIDENT INVOLVING ASP RANK

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into a social media video that appears to show an off-duty Assistant Superintendent of Police involved in a confrontation with a civilian, an incident that is now drawing public attention and raising fresh questions about conduct within the Force. The matter has been escalated to the highest level of the organisation, with the Commissioner of Police ordering an immediate probe into the circumstances captured in the circulating video.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said it had taken note of the footage being shared online and confirmed that the conduct seen in the video has already been brought to the attention of the Commissioner. As a result, the Office of Professional Responsibility has been directed to begin a thorough investigation without delay. The Force has not yet disclosed the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation, but made it clear that the issue is being treated seriously.

The Police Force stressed that all ranks are expected to maintain professional conduct, restraint and accountability at all times, whether they are on duty or off duty. It warned that any behaviour found to be inconsistent with the standards required of members of the Force will be dealt with in keeping with the law and established disciplinary procedures. That statement signals that the outcome of the investigation could carry serious consequences if misconduct is confirmed.

The Guyana Police Force also sought to reassure the public that it remains committed to maintaining professionalism and preserving public trust, especially in cases where questions are raised about the behaviour of its members. It said all allegations of misconduct are treated with the seriousness they deserve and noted that additional information will be released as the investigation progresses. For now, attention remains fixed on the viral video and on what the Office of Professional Responsibility’s probe will uncover.

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