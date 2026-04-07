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GOVERNMENT MOVES TO TACKLE SURGE IN MISSING CHILDREN CASES

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The troubling rise in missing children cases across Guyana is now forcing a stronger response from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, as concern deepens over what many see as a worsening child safety crisis. With at least 11 children reported missing in just two months, the issue has stirred anxiety among families and communities and renewed calls for more urgent intervention. Against that backdrop, Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud says the Government is preparing to roll out new programmes aimed specifically at tackling the growing problem, even as she warns that protecting children cannot be left to the authorities alone.

In a video message posted on her Facebook page on Sunday, Dr. Persaud said the ministry already has a missing children policy, but acknowledged that the situation now demands additional action. “We have a missing children policy at the ministry. We will also be working to roll out a few more programmes to deal with missing children. You will be hearing about that,” the minister said. Her comments come at a time when public unease continues to grow over the frequency of these reports and the vulnerability of children who are disappearing in troubling numbers.

But while outlining the Government’s planned response, Persaud also delivered a pointed warning to parents, guardians and caregivers, making it clear that they too must be held accountable. She said too many children are going missing and stressed that the adults responsible for them must know where they are, who they are with, and what is happening in their lives. “I am seeing a lot of children are going missing… You need to know where your children are. Parents and caregivers can be charged for negligence,” she said. According to the minister, the conversation cannot focus only on state agencies while ignoring the responsibility that begins at home.

Persaud said too often there is a rush to assign blame elsewhere, while the warning signs around children are missed or ignored by those closest to them. “Everyone looks for someone to blame, but at the end of the day, these children have parents and guardians who must take responsibility,” she said. She also warned that adults can face legal consequences if they know a child is involved with older persons, sleeping out, or engaging in inappropriate relationships and choose to stay silent. “They can be charged if they know that their child is going with big men, adults; sleeping out, having a relationship with older people,” the minister said, in one of the strongest cautions yet on parental and adult responsibility.

The Human Services Minister urged parents and caregivers to pay closer attention to the behaviour, movements and routines of the children in their care, particularly as cases involving girls continue to raise concern. “You really need to pay attention because too often, we see these girls going missing. They dress, they go to school, but are you paying attention? There is a law out there and the law can be enforced,” Persaud warned. She also had a stern message for adult perpetrators, reminding the public that any sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 is statutory rape. “Once that child speaks up and does the forensic interview and calls you out, you will get yourself in trouble; you could get yourself jailed,” she said.

Persaud explained that when a child is reported missing, the Guyana Police Force takes the lead in the investigation, while the Childcare and Protection Agency works alongside law enforcement to provide support and follow-up. She also encouraged parents and guardians to strengthen ties with teachers, headteachers and welfare officers in schools so they can better track attendance, behaviour and possible warning signs. As the number of cases continues to fuel public alarm, the Government is now signalling that more targeted measures are on the way, but the minister’s message was unmistakable: unless families, schools, communities and the authorities all act together, more children could remain at risk.

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