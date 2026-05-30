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Taxi Driver Remanded Over AK-47 Rifle Discovery; Three Others Wanted

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

NEW AMSTERDAM, BERBICE — A 33-year-old taxi driver from the West Bank of Demerara has been remanded to prison following a major transshipment bust that uncovered ten AK-47 assault rifles along the Corentyne Coast.

As specialized tactical units and regional detectives widen their investigation into the origin and destination of the high-powered military cache, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued national wanted bulletins for three men believed to be critical links in the illicit weapons network.

High-Powered Intercept Along the Berbice Highway

The defendant, Stephen Rajah of Back Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to face indictable charges of illegal possession of firearms.

The serious criminal charge stems from an intelligence-led operation executed by police ranks along the No. 11 Village Public Road, Corentyne. Operational logs indicate that law enforcement cornered a transport vehicle on May 22, 2026, discovering the automatic assault rifles hidden within the asset.

Rajah was arrested at the scene and was not required to enter a plea to the indictable count during his initial court appearance. Citing the severe risk to public safety and the nature of illicit arms trafficking, the presiding magistrate denied bail, remanding Rajah to prison until June 15, 2026, when the legal matter is scheduled to continue.

GPF Tracks Regional Smuggling Logistics

Believing the discovery points to an active arms trafficking ring supplying local or regional criminal syndicates, the GPF Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has aggressively expanded its operational perimeter.

Detectives have dispatched wanted flyers across coastal transit points and border communities for three key individuals wanted for questioning in connection with the shipment:

  1. Antonio Alonzo Lawrie, also known as “Lanzo,” maintains known residential links in Farm Village, East Bank Demerara, and the border town of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.
  2. Ryan Singh, called “Satan,” operates out of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.
  3. Gregory Anthony Persaud, with a registered address in Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Law enforcement authorities are treating the discovery as a highly significant firearms case, urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these three fugitives to contact the nearest regional police station or approach the CID command unit directly as investigations intensify.

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