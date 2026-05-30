TWO TEACHERS SENT ON LEAVE AFTER ALLEGED ABUSE AT DAVID ROSE SPECIAL SCHOOL

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Ministry of Education has launched an emergency, fast-tracked investigation after a highly disturbing video surfaced on social media depicting what appears to be physical and psychological abuse perpetrated against vulnerable students at the David Rose Special Education Needs School in Georgetown.

The investigative intervention follows a public disclosure on Wednesday by the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which published the sensitive footage on its official Facebook platform. The opposition group issued an immediate demand for state intervention, calling on regulators to address the severe breakdown of protection protocols inside the classroom.

Immediate Interdiction and Administrative Leave

In a swift official statement, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand—represented in executive portfolios by Minister Sonia Parag—expressed profound distress over the recorded actions. The administration confirmed that both educators identified in the video have been formally placed on administrative leave to preserve the integrity of the fact-finding process.

“I am deeply disturbed and hurt by the video currently being circulated publicly,” Minister Parag stated in her official dispatch. “No child should ever be subjected to such treatment, particularly within a school environment entrusted with their care, development, and protection. Our children with special educational needs deserve patience, compassion, dignity, and love.”

The Ministry has assigned an independent technical team to head the inquiry. Investigators are working under an accelerated statutory timeline, with all official witness testimonies, incident reports, and disciplinary recommendations required to be finalized and submitted to the Chief Education Officer by Monday, June 1, 2026. Parag warned that the state will utilize the full extent of its legislative authority to permanently remove any educator found guilty of compromising child safety.

Systemic Gaps Drive Structural Reforms

The high-profile incident has reignited intense debate among child rights advocates regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) within public special education facilities. Caregivers point out that specialized learning environments demand highly strict, transparent institutional frameworks:

To permanently address these institutional supervision deficits, the Minister announced that the state will transition the David Rose facility away from direct centralized management by establishing an independent Board of Governors. Crucially, the new governing charter will reserve permanent, voting seats specifically for parents and legal guardians.

The structural modification is engineered to build a layer of localized accountability, allowing families to directly audit classroom operations, review specialized safety metrics, and ensure that the dignity of Guyana’s most vulnerable students is robustly defended.