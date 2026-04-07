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FATHER SAYS TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ENDED IN UNIMAGINABLE LOSS

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HGP Nightly News – The father of seven-year-old Isabella Dabadial, the child who was killed by her mother, has spoken publicly about the troubled relationship he shared with the woman, saying years of conflict, arguments and emotional manipulation preceded the tragedy that has now left him in deep grief.

Kirwayne Dabidyal said problems in the relationship had been ongoing for years, explaining that repeated fights and issues of trust had created a toxic situation between the two of them. According to him, whenever conflict arose and he tried to distance himself, the children were often used as a way to pressure him into returning. He said the pattern had become familiar over time and had continued even in the period leading up to the child’s death.

Speaking about more recent events, Dabidyal said the latest dispute erupted after he found messages on his partner’s phone about two weeks ago. He said the discovery led to an argument, after which he decided to leave and stay by his mother for a while. According to him, that decision was met with another attempt to pressure him into returning home, in what he described as a continuation of the same cycle that had played out before.

He said that on the morning of the tragedy, he received a message from the woman telling him that he had 15 minutes to get back home or he would regret it. Dabidyal said she then made contact with him again and showed him the children, who appeared to be sleeping at the time. Reflecting on those final moments, he said he is now overwhelmed with grief and uncertainty, and is struggling to process what exactly happened and whether there was anything more he could have done.

“To be honest, I’m grieving a lot,” he said, while expressing heartbreak over the loss of his daughter. He added that if there was anything he could have done differently to save the child’s life, he would have done so. His comments reflected both the pain of a grieving father and the torment of someone now left replaying the final hours before the tragedy unfolded.

Dabidyal also suggested that the issues between him and the woman never before reached a stage where outside intervention appeared necessary. While acknowledging that the relationship had longstanding problems, he indicated that matters had not escalated in a way that caused him to believe the situation would end in such a devastating outcome. That, he suggested, makes the loss even harder to comprehend.

The father’s account adds another painful layer to a tragedy that has already shaken the Berbice community, as relatives continue to mourn the death of the seven-year-old child and struggle to make sense of the events that led up to her killing.

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