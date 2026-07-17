Authorities To Target Bank Accounts, Gold And Property Suspected To Be From Crime Proceeds

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major policy escalation designed to completely dismantle the economic foundations of local drug cartels, gold smugglers, and money-laundering syndicates, the Government of Guyana is launching an aggressive national campaign to permanently seize criminal wealth.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, issued a stern warning to the underworld. He made it clear that the state is shifting its tactical focus from merely securing temporary, court-backed freeze orders on suspect assets to permanently denying criminals the long-term profits of their illegal activities.

“Criminals will not be allowed to serve a prison sentence and then quietly step back out into society to enjoy luxurious lifestyles funded by wealth generated through illegal activity,” the Attorney General warned. “The state is shifting its focus. We are moving from temporarily freezing suspect assets to aggressively pursuing their permanent forfeiture through the High Court. We intend to strip these networks of every single dollar they accumulated through illegal means.”

The Civil Asset Forfeiture Action Plan

The State’s legal and financial units are deploying a multi-agency strategy to turn temporary restraining orders into permanent state acquisitions:

Bank Accounts to State Coffers: Millions of dollars in local bank accounts, currently frozen under temporary judicial orders, are being fast-tracked for permanent forfeiture to the Treasury.

Millions of dollars in local bank accounts, currently frozen under temporary judicial orders, are being fast-tracked for permanent forfeiture to the Treasury. Seizure of Precious Metals: Large caches of gold, silver, and other precious metals detained during recent anti-smuggling operations will undergo permanent state confiscation.

Large caches of gold, silver, and other precious metals detained during recent anti-smuggling operations will undergo permanent state confiscation. Real Estate Liquidations: High-end residential properties, commercial buildings, and luxury vehicles believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime are being actively cataloged for court-ordered auctions.

High-end residential properties, commercial buildings, and luxury vehicles believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime are being actively cataloged for court-ordered auctions. Enforcing Unpaid Fines: Court-compliance officers will aggressively pursue millions of dollars in outstanding court fines imposed during prior criminal convictions, utilizing property seizures to satisfy unpaid debts.

[ CO-ORDINATED ASSET FORFEITURE PATHWAY ] │ ┌──────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Tracing & Detention ] [ Permanent Forfeiture ] - Joint taskforce audits - High Court civil actions - Temporary freeze orders - Liquidation of physical property - Confiscation of cash/gold - Funds directed to the State Treasury

“We have already achieved tremendous success in tracking and securing assets linked to highly organized criminal syndicates,” Minister Nandlall disclosed. “These achievements are a direct result of unprecedented daily cooperation among key state agencies, including the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).”

Weaponizing Existing Legislation

Nandlall highlighted recent high-profile freezing orders and the physical detention of substantial quantities of raw gold at national ports of entry as proof that the state’s legal machinery is already operating at high capacity. He emphasized that the administration is not waiting for new legislation; instead, it is fully utilizing the robust provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act alongside the State Asset Recovery Act.

These laws contain powerful “civil forfeiture” mechanisms. These provisions allow the state to file civil proceedings directly against the illicit property itself rather than the individual. This means that even if a suspect flees the jurisdiction or avoids a criminal conviction, the state can still legally seize and sell off their assets if it can prove on a balance of probabilities that the wealth was derived from criminal activity.

By taking away the luxury cars, bank accounts, and mansions of organized crime leaders, the government aims to send a clear message to the criminal underworld: in Guyana, crime will no longer pay.