Vamed Engineering Signals Potential Arbitration Over Unresolved Payments for New Amsterdam and Pediatric Hospital

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana is facing a massive international legal showdown after Austrian healthcare engineering conglomerate, VAMED Engineering GmbH, officially announced its intention to haul the state before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris for breach of contract.

The multi-million-euro diplomatic and legal crisis erupted after the Ministry of Health issued formal Notices of Intention to Terminate contracts on June 2, 2026, for two of the administration’s flagship public healthcare megaprojects: the Guyana Pediatric and Maternal Hospital in Goedverwagting/Georgetown, and the New Amsterdam Hospital Campus in Region 6. VAMED has hit back, asserting that it has been left with absolutely no alternative but to trigger international arbitration after the state failed to maintain the project’s complex European financing structure and left the firm without a single cent in payments for over a year.

The dispute involves two high-stakes Design-and-Build contracts that form the backbone of the country’s modernized healthcare strategy. The first contract, signed on June 8, 2022, valued the Pediatric and Maternal Hospital at €149 million. The second, signed on July 12, 2023, valued the New Amsterdam Hospital Campus at €150 million. VAMED confirmed it has already completed substantial foundational works across both sites, including advanced architectural design, heavy site preparation, extensive piling, and structural concrete framing.

Financial & Legal Breakdown: The VAMED vs. State Impasse

Project Metric / Dispute Factor Pediatric & Maternal Hospital New Amsterdam Hospital Campus Contract Execution Date June 8, 2022 July 12, 2023 Original Contract Value €149 Million €150 Million Outstanding Contractual Claims Combined €45.53 Million (including €19.15M in strictly certified works) Last Verified State Payment May 2025 (Zero disbursements received for over 14 consecutive months) Primary Lender / Financier UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Backed by UK Export Finance – UKEF) Financing Framework Status Expired November 2025 (Credit guarantee collapsed with loan expiration)

“The quality of our work on any of these projects has never been an issue,” declared Diane Lopes, VAMED Engineering’s Regional Manager, defending the company’s distinguished global track record. “We have built medical facilities to the highest international standards. This crisis is entirely driven by an administrative and financial impasse created by the employer.”

Expired Credit Lines and Stranded Cargo at the Ports

Providing a detailed legal breakdown of the structural collapse, prominent defense attorney Nigel Hughes, Managing Partner of Hughes, Fields & Stoby, revealed that the financial foundation of the projects evaporated due to pure state oversight.

The construction was heavily reliant on an Export Credit Facility backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and funded by UniCredit Bank Austria AG, with the Government of Guyana acting as the formal borrower. However, the underlying sovereign loan agreement expired in November 2025, and because the administration failed to renew or extend the parameters, the vital export credit guarantee collapsed with it.

“The failure to maintain the agreed financing structure, combined with the continued non-payment of certified amounts, has severely undermined the economic foundations of these projects,” Hughes stated strictly. “This has created a financial gridlock for which the government must be held fully accountable.”

The financial fallout has already triggered major logistical bottlenecks on the ground. Since the state ceased making payments, dozens of containers filled with specialized biomedical systems, structural steel, and mechanical engineering equipment have accumulated at the Georgetown ports. The cargo remains completely uncleared, racking up millions of dollars in demurrage and storage charges daily despite the Ministry of Health’s explicit contractual obligation to facilitate customs clearance.

In its upcoming filing before the ICC, VAMED is seeking comprehensive legal remedies. The Austrian firm will demand the immediate release of the €45.53 million in outstanding claims, interest on all overdue accounts, and substantial damages for unlawful termination. Crucially, the company is also seeking an emergency international injunction to block the Government of Guyana from wrongfully calling on its multi-million-dollar performance bonds and bank guarantees—a legal battle that threatens to tie up the country’s premier healthcare assets in international litigation for years to come.