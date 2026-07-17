HomeNewsExecutive Has No Say In Judicial Appointments - Prime Minister
NewsPolitics

Executive Has No Say In Judicial Appointments – Prime Minister

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
70

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

LILIENDAAL, GREATER GEORGETOWN — Reaffirming the state’s absolute commitment to constitutional governance, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips declared on Wednesday that the executive branch plays zero role in appointing judicial officers or influencing the administration of the court system.

The Prime Minister issued the definitive statement during a formal swearing-in ceremony held in the Lula Room of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, where he administered the Oath of Office to six newly appointed magistrates and five commissioners of title. Phillips made it clear that selection and promotional oversight fall strictly under the independent purview of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and any executive meddling would violate the separation of powers.

“We do not control the judiciary. We do not determine whom they appoint, and we do not determine how they function,” Prime Minister Phillips told the gathered members of the legal fraternity and state officials. “The judiciary must remain functionally independent. It is a fundamental constitutional concept which we completely embrace.”

Modern Judicial Expansion & Roster: July 2026

The newly sworn-in officers represent the largest localized expansion of the lower courts since independence, aimed at eliminating persistent case backlogs across the coastland:

  • Newly Appointed Magistrates: Ocelisa Marks, Nikkisha Logan, Jimelle Joseph, Shareefah Parks, Taneisha Saygon, and Caressa Henry.
  • Newly Appointed Commissioners of Title: Deputy Registrar Alicia Lowenfield, Magistrates Annette Singh, Alisha George, Shivani Lalaram, and Attorney-at-law Utieka John.
  • The Executive Mandate: The Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s role is strictly limited to fully resourcing the courts through sustainable budget allocations, technological rollouts, and physical courthouse construction.
  • Technological Modernization: Highlighting the shift toward digital workflows, Phillips noted that litigation is now almost wholly electronic within the High Court, Court of Appeal, and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
                       ┌────────────────────────────────────────┐
                       │      CONSTITUTIONAL SEPARATION         │
                       └───────────────────┬────────────────────┘
                                           │
         ┌─────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┐
         ▼                                                                   ▼
┌─────────────────────────────────┐                                 ┌─────────────────────────────────┐
│        THE EXECUTIVE            │                                 │          THE JUDICIARY          │
├─────────────────────────────────┤                                 ├─────────────────────────────────┤
│ - Financial Appropriations      │                                 │ - Autonomous Court Operations   │
│ - Infrastructural Upgrades       │     ◄─── [ NO INTERFERENCE ] ───┤ - Case Adjudication & Rulings   │
│ - Technological Endowments      │                                 │ - Bench Staffing via the JSC    │
└─────────────────────────────────┘                                 └─────────────────────────────────┘

“An efficient, fast, and highly reliable court system does not just impact public confidence; it is directly tied to our economic development,” Prime Minister Phillips expressed. “Investors, both local and international, are severely influenced by the stability and fairness of this crucial arm of government. The safety of their commercial investments lies entirely with a competent, independent, and impartial judiciary.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by high-ranking legal figures, including Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Roxane George, Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh, and Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman. Urging the eleven new judicial officers to discharge their daily duties with absolute neutrality, objectivity, and speed, the Prime Minister noted that the government’s unprecedented capital investments into new district courthouses between 2020 and 2026 ensure that the wheels of justice now have the physical space to turn efficiently in every administrative region.

Previous article
AFC Criticises Jsc Over Delayed Chief Magistrate Appointment Announcement
Next article
Vamed Engineering Signals Potential Arbitration Over Unresolved Payments for New Amsterdam and Pediatric Hospital
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID